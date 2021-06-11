Report notes a 'golden opportunity' for Wisconsin's finances, if parties work together

Wisconsin has been given a "golden opportunity" with a massive, unexpected increase in tax collections — but it risks wasting it if elected officials fail to put aside their political differences, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Wisconsin is expected to take in $4.4 billion more over a three-year period ending in 2023 than previously projected, the director of the state's fiscal bureau told lawmakers on Tuesday. Based on the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau's estimates, Wisconsin will end the current budget cycle on June 30 with a balance of $2.6 billion. The next two-year budget cycle would end with a $5.8 billion balance if conditions hold.

The news positions state reserves to reach "historic levels" and gives Wisconsin "a once-in-a-generation chance to address some of its most longstanding challenges," the report notes.