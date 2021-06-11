Report notes a 'golden opportunity' for Wisconsin's finances, if parties work together

Wisconsin has been given a "golden opportunity" with a massive, unexpected increase in tax collections — but it risks wasting it if elected officials fail to put aside their political differences, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Wisconsin is expected to take in $4.4 billion more over a three-year period ending in 2023 than previously projected, the director of the state's fiscal bureau told lawmakers on Tuesday. Based on the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau's estimates, Wisconsin will end the current budget cycle on June 30 with a balance of $2.6 billion. The next two-year budget cycle would end with a $5.8 billion balance if conditions hold.
The news positions state reserves to reach "historic levels" and gives Wisconsin "a once-in-a-generation chance to address some of its most longstanding challenges," the report notes.
"State leaders are unlikely to get an opportunity like this one again; they should consider the consequences of failing to bridge partisan divides to seize it," the report argues.
Lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers have already started to offer their own suggestions for how to use the money, with Republicans primarily advocating massive tax cuts and Democrats primarily promoting investments in education, broadband internet access and support for small businesses.
The Policy Forum report suggests there are several ways to accomplish both of these goals — provided elected officials can break through partisan gridlock in a fashion that has eluded them for the last few years.
Wisconsin's tax collections are set to increase by 9.8% from 2020 to 2021. According to the Policy Forum analysis, that's the largest increase since 2000 and the second-largest since 1984. Just a few months ago, LFB projected a 3.2% increase.
The report doesn't issue specific policy recommendations, but it does offer several suggestions for lawmakers to consider, especially as they make their own changes to Evers' 2021-23 budget proposal.
Those suggestions include:
- Acknowledging the bipartisan support — and demand — for improved access to broadband.
- Addressing deferred infrastructure maintenance.
- Replacing lead pipes and making other improvements to water and sewer infrastructure.
- Increasing funding for the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Technical College Systems.
- Directing funding toward financial aid, training, apprenticeship programs, tax incentives and marketing campaigns as employers look for skilled workers.
- Funding tax credits, subsidies and direct support to increase child care access and availability.
- Adjusting the state income tax code to better align with federal tax code.
- Eliminating personal property taxes while protecting counties from losing revenue.
- Supporting venture capital initiatives.
- Rewriting the state's school funding formula with a focus on closing achievement gaps and reducing property tax burdens. Other suggested factors to consider include teacher diversity, career readiness, student poverty and English learner status.
- Increasing aid payments to local governments.
- Offering financial assistance to local governments that have challenges meeting pension and health care obligations.
- Restoring the state's unemployment insurance reserves, which took a significant hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Paying down debt and increasing the state's rainy day fund balances.
"Despite the heavy toll of the past year, the state’s finances survived and even thrived," the report notes. "That is a testament to bipartisan actions at the state and federal level, and many officials can take some credit. If they now can see past political differences to work together in setting new priorities for Wisconsin’s surplus, the state will be well-positioned to thrive in a post-pandemic future."
