Report indicates racial disparities in Wisconsin's pandemic recovery

The economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic appears to be stronger for Wisconsin families than those nationally — but as the state fails to mitigate its deep racial disparities, it's a recovery primarily for white residents, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The percentage of Wisconsin families with children who said they had little or no confidence in their ability to pay their next rent or mortgage payment on time dropped from 17% to 8% from April-December 2020 to March 2021 (compared to a drop from 28% to 21% nationally), according to the study. The percentage of families who said they didn't have enough food to eat over the last two weeks declined in Wisconsin from 11% to 6% over the same time period (compared to a drop from 14% to 13% nationally).
But among Black families in Wisconsin, reports of housing and food insecurity were four times higher than those of white families in 2020. Reports were twice as high among Latino families.
"The challenge before us is whether we can capitalize on signs of recovery from the devastating impact of the pandemic, ensure that recovery is equitable, and set new expectations for progress on key measures that were stalled pre-pandemic,” said Erica Nelson, Kids Count director at Kids Forward, in a statement.
Overall, children's well-being in Wisconsin has improved over the last decade according to several metrics, the report found. By the foundation's rankings, Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation for overall child well-being.
The percentage of Wisconsin children living in poverty fell from 19% in 2010 to 14% in 2019, and the percentage of children whose parents lacked secure employment dropped from 30% to 21% over the same period of time. But compared to white children, percentages of experiencing poverty were four-and-a-half times higher among Black children, three times higher among Latino children and two times higher among Asian American children.
While just 1% of white children in Wisconsin live in high-poverty areas, compared to 18% of Latino children and 35% of Black children.
The state saw some slight improvements in overall education rankings over the last decade; the percentage of fourth-graders not proficient in reading dropped from 67% to 64%, and the percentage of eighth-graders not proficient in math dropped from 61% to 59%.
Health outcomes were more mixed. The percentage of low-birthweight babies ticked up slightly from 7% to 7.6%, while the percentage of children and teens classified as obese or overweight rose from 28% to 31%. Teen births fell from 26 per 1,000 in 2010 to 13 per 1,000 in 2019.
Kids Forward offers several suggestions for policymakers in order to achieve a more equitable recovery from the pandemic:
- Fully expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
- Raise the state's minimum wage.
- Expand the Earned Income Tax Credit.
- Expand affordable housing initiatives.
- Make changes to unemployment insurance.
- Increase access to high-quality, affordable early education.
“While we might be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel as more Wisconsinites get vaccinated and cases decline, the rebuilding and the shoring up of the lives of children and families will not happen overnight. It will take a concerted effort, and investment in the families of Wisconsin, to build a better future for our children with particular attention given to children and families of color who have been left out for far too long,” Nelson said.
