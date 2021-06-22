Report indicates racial disparities in Wisconsin's pandemic recovery

The economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic appears to be stronger for Wisconsin families than those nationally — but as the state fails to mitigate its deep racial disparities, it's a recovery primarily for white residents, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The percentage of Wisconsin families with children who said they had little or no confidence in their ability to pay their next rent or mortgage payment on time dropped from 17% to 8% from April-December 2020 to March 2021 (compared to a drop from 28% to 21% nationally), according to the study. The percentage of families who said they didn't have enough food to eat over the last two weeks declined in Wisconsin from 11% to 6% over the same time period (compared to a drop from 14% to 13% nationally).

But among Black families in Wisconsin, reports of housing and food insecurity were four times higher than those of white families in 2020. Reports were twice as high among Latino families.