A fourth former member of Gov. Scott Walker's cabinet publicly criticized the governor on Thursday and became the third former Walker secretary to endorse his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that Paul Jadin, a former mayor of Green Bay and the first head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, resigned from his current position with the Madison Region Economic Partnership in order to speak freely against Walker and in favor of Evers.
Jadin, who was appointed in 2010 to lead the Department of Commerce and oversaw the early days of its replacement, WEDC, left the agency in September 2012. He, former Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Peter Bildsten and former Department of Corrections Secretary Ed Wall signed an open letter published by the Wisconsin State Journal announcing their endorsement of Evers "only after a great deal of reflection and discernment."
Former Department of Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb has also spoken critically of Walker in recent months, but did not sign the letter and has not publicly endorsed in the race.
The three former cabinet secretaries wrote that as they started their time in the Walker administration, they believed the governor shared their desire to serve the people of Wisconsin. Eventually, they wrote, "it became clear that his focus was not on meeting his obligations to the public but to advancing his own political career at a tremendous cost to taxpayers and families."
A spokesman for Walker's campaign did not respond directly to any of the criticisms contained in the two-page letter, instead releasing a statement praising improvements and successes from WEDC since Jadin left the agency.
The agency has been "the linchpin to huge wins and good-paying jobs" by bringing companies like Amazon, Haribo and Foxconn to Wisconsin, Walker spokesman Austin Altenburg said in a statement.
"WEDC has grown leaps and bounds in success after moving on from the days of Paul Jadin's management. Tony Evers doesn't even have an economic development plan, and said he would disband state economic development efforts, which shows a fundamental lack of leadership and lack of understanding of the competitive global marketplace in which Wisconsin plays," Altenburg said.
Walker's campaign pointed to a 2013 audit of the agency, conducted by the state's nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which found in its early years it did not follow statutory requirements in administering some of its awards, and failed to track adequately track others.
Evers has said he would dismantle WEDC and return to a model similar to the former Department of Commerce.