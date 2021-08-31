Rebecca Kleefisch takes more steps toward run for Wisconsin governor

Republican former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch took another step toward an expected run for governor on Tuesday, releasing a set of policy proposals resembling a campaign platform.
Kleefisch, who served for eight years with Gov. Scott Walker, launched the 1848 Project advocacy group — named for the year Wisconsin became a state — last fall. Since its launch, she has held frequent listening sessions and attended events throughout the state to inform the development of a conservative policy agenda.
Although she filed paperwork with the state Ethics Commission last week to register a gubernatorial campaign committee, a spokesman said the move was just "the next step as she continues to consider what her plans are in 2022."
"Right now, Rebecca is focused on rolling out the Forward Agenda and the 1848 Project's vision for our state," said Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman. "But it's clear as she's traveled around Wisconsin that Tony Evers is failing to provide real leadership."
The Forward Agenda contains 56 recommendations including:
Hiring 1,000 more police officers
Funding police body cameras
Banning sanctuary cities
Increasing technical and trades training in high schools
Focusing tax credits on hiring and training workers
Expanding rural broadband
Raising civics education standards
Banning critical race theory in schools
Starting education savings accounts for special-needs students
Banning disqualification for insurance based on preexisting conditions
Expanding use of telemedicine
Limiting expansive executive powers in times of crisis
Ending gender-specific sales taxes
Shifting responsibility for election rules from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Legislature
Creating a right to sue for victims of viewpoint discrimination by big tech companies
Stopping the possibility of church closures during a pandemic
Requiring doctors to perform live-saving measures on any infant that shows signs of life, regardless of circumstance
Appointing originalist judges in the mold of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett
“These ideas spring from the common sense and good heartedness of the people of Wisconsin. They align with our deeply rooted principles as conservatives, drawn from our core convictions about how free people live together in a free society,” Kleefisch wrote in a letter introducing the policy platform. “If our state is to win the future, I believe this is the path forward for doing so.”
A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who announced in June his plans to run for reelection, said that as lieutenant governor, Kleefisch “left a devastating mark on Wisconsin after eight years of attacking public schools, slashing transportation funding and supporting massive handouts to corporations.”
“Her record isn’t a mystery to anyone and she has only become more radical since leaving office,” said Evers spokesman Sam Roecker. “Gov. Evers has taken bold action to clean up the mess she left behind and he’ll continue to make sure we move forward and bounce back stronger than ever before.”
Kleefisch is joined by state Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, in having filed paperwork to run for governor this month. Other potential candidates include lobbyist and former Tommy Thompson aide Bill McCoshen and Marine veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.