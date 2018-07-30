Ounprason Inthachith — who goes by Son — came to Madison from Laos as a child with his mother and three siblings. Years later, his family opened Lao Laan Xang, a restaurant that has since become a Madison staple with two locations on the city's east side.
In his adult life, Inthachith has returned to Laos and started a company to connect touring volunteers with development projects in his native country. Inthachith spoke with the Cap Times about how he started Volun-Tour Laos and what he has planned for its future.
You grew up in Madison. You came to the U.S. from Laos when you were pretty young, right?
Yeah, we emigrated to the U.S. in the early ‘80s, when I was six or seven. I vaguely remember the Dane County Airport in the middle of winter, getting wrapped up in blankets and just being carried away by our sponsors and seeing aunts and uncles who came before us and were already here.
What was the transition into life in the U.S. like?
To look back and to think, it was actually pretty easy. We had so many people, like my aunt and uncle first came, found us placement homes with sponsor families. The sponsor families took care of us, got us into school, adjusted to Madison life. Eating mashed potatoes, fried chicken, all those things that were done in their home, we had to adjust to that. For us, I guess it was easy. My mom probably would have a different story, taking four kids out of Laos in the middle of the hardest of times. But she did it, and we did pretty good, I think.
Was it a hard decision for her?
Mom has been very quiet about the whole experience. She doesn’t talk very much about it, but I know in the end I think she made the right decision. We are all leading good lives.
What made you decide you wanted to spend more time in Laos?
At that point in time in the early 2000s, I was going through a lot of personal issues, trying to find purpose. After getting into some troubles and trying to figure out what I wanted to do, I got my passport. Laos had been talked about so many times, and my uncle encouraged me to go. I think he recognized I was having a lot of problems and issues here. So I went back in the fall of 2004 and I originally was going to go for three months. I had a backpack and a Lonely Planet book and I was going to be a tourist. I was still the American rebel, I didn’t want to listen to my family. But within two days none of the backpacking happened. It turned into my cultural awakening. I got slapped in the face by the family reception that came and met me at the airport, my aunt, my uncle, all my cousins. I was like, “Who are you people?” And my Lao language wasn’t even that good, but it just flooded back. It was my first trip back, 25 years after we landed in the U.S.
Looking back, it made sense. In the three months I was there I just kept visiting more family, more receptions, getting a chance to see the way life is back there — so simple and so unattached, and I think that’s when I realized I was able to let go of a lot of things I wanted here that were creating a lot of problems and issues for me. I wanted a nice apartment, a nice car, I wanted to be hanging out with friends at the bars and the best music shows. There, I was just occupied by family and within the first month-and-a-half or so, it consumed so much of that needing and wanting and I kind of forgot about Madison. It ended up being a four- or five-month stay. I came back home and worked at the restaurant and saved up, and then I went back in 2005. And that was it.
Then what?
The reason I went back was for my cousin’s wedding — even more family time, seeing the cultural tradition that goes into the wedding. It was the most awesome experience. The fact that I grew up in Madison, and I went to Portland, Seattle, all over the U.S. I was just trying to find somewhere to fit in, to keep me grounded. But it took a trip halfway around the world to my place of birth, and just being able to sit with family members I didn’t even know. They would tell me of my family’s life, about those that came before them, and how we all fit in.
I think that’s what I missed here, that I didn’t know my own culture, my own tradition. I was just that Asian guy. But who’s that Asian guy? That Asian guy doesn’t even know himself. It took me a trip back home to realize that Asian guy is a Lao guy born in Luan Prabang city with a grandmother who married three times with an extended family going from the north to south of Laos. Here, mom did everything in her power to see that we succeeded, but she was limited as to where she could take us to sit down with elders, to sit down in the cultural environment. I think that was what drew me back, the missing connection with family.
How do we get from that trip to Volun-Tour Laos?
The entire trip was kind of eye-opening. I had a business mentality, so I went and invested in a hotel. But I wanted more. And then I was reminded why I was in Laos. My grandmother swatted me with a broom. That’s something I won’t forget too soon. She swatted me with a broom because I didn’t make it to dinner. It’s a sign of disrespect to the family. And she reminded me, you always have to make time for family. Laos is a country where honor and tradition is very high on the totem pole. You do everything out of courtesy and respect. You put family above everything else.
So I went in as a businessman, but then I got whacked by my grandmother, and I started visiting more family out in the countryside. I went to my father’s home village, and visited my aunt, who had this little hut with no electricity. My family told me to help her. I asked how much it was and it was $200. Electricity in a home for $200? OK. That wasn’t much for me at the time, I had a pocketful of cash and was splurging a lot. I provided that and all of a sudden the villagers came out and said, it’s not just your relative who doesn’t have electricity. The village doesn’t have access to running water. So I asked how much that was. It was $6,000 and would affect 70 homes. So I came back to Madison and worked again, and went back with $6,000 and built a water system. Today, the village has doubled to about 140 homes, we’ve built three schools, and over 1,500 kids attend the secondary school there.
Volun-Tour Laos, the idea came from that — seeing how little it would take to help the entire village. Then the rest of it was, OK, we can do this in one village. Can we do it in another village? Then it was just kind of a personal involvement — each village we went to was to see a relative. What Volun-Tour Laos is today, is assisting and providing support to communities so they can develop themselves.
The structure of Volun-Tour Laos, we used a simple formula provided by a dear mentor, Professor Lin Compton: SPEED. Each project had to sustainable, practical, efficient, economical and duplicable.
Volun-Tour Laos started in 2009-10. I had initially wanted to start a nonprofit. I thought if I wanted to help people I needed to start a nonprofit. But I didn’t know how to do that, so I went forward without filing the paperwork. I asked for donations, and then the volunteers came in. They brought in a lot of money, and they wanted to help. We had to officially register our group, so we wound up leading what was then the Lao Project Group, and we transitioned in 2010-11 to Volun-Tour Laos. We got in trouble with the Lao officials for operating a nonprofit without permits, without sponsorships. We got fined for it and almost got kicked out of the country. My wife had a better idea — she said let’s just start a business.
At the peak of things we were hosting 1,200-1,300 volunteers a year and doing seven or eight projects a year.
Voluntourism has been in the headlines lately, there’s a lot of skepticism about these kinds of companies. Some do it right, some don’t do it right. But hopefully everybody that is looking to get involved in that will do their homework and research. I think we’ve done pretty good. Eight years, 50-some projects, 26 communities.
What does the future look like for this effort?
I think it is time to take Volun-Tour Laos one step further and to extend the work that we have going on right now. I truly believe in it and my wife truly believes in it. The Laos government, local governments, they’ve bought into it. They like our work. We want to take it to the next level, and that’s why my wife and I agreed that I need to come back to Madison and talk with people. That’s what I’ve been doing the past few weeks.
I’m going to be launching a 501(c)3 charity organization based in Madison with the help of some very supportive friends. Hopefully, Aug. 5 when I do my first speaking session, I’ll be making an announcement that Volun-Tour Laos is working under the umbrella of a charity organization based here in Madison that is going to be supported, operated by friends and family.
It’s come full circle. I think a lot of things have justified us moving in this direction, so much support and encouragement. I want to hand off Volun-Tour Lao to my wife. Just like all of our projects, a local individual has to be able to take over and maintain it. My wife is a local, she’s a Lao national. My staff is all Lao. I will continue on with the 501(c)3 to make it happen, to maintain all the support and listen to all the board members that will be there. My other focus will be putting my personal business planning into place. I’m ready to almost let go of Volun-Tour Laos. But just like my mom, she was supposed to retire five, 10 years ago, but she won’t let go. I don’t think I can let go of Volun-Tour Laos.