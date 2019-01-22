Wisconsin elected officials' ability to compromise will face an early test on Tuesday when the state Assembly considers a bill to protect insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
The bill is the only one on the Assembly calendar, fulfilling a promise by Republicans to make it the first bill they pass in 2019. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Monday it's possible the majority party will amend the legislation to include some measures Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants in the bill.
"(Evers) gave us a series of things he wanted us to consider, some of them I think are reasonable," Vos said during an appearance on Wisconsin Public Radio's The Morning Show. "So I assume that we’ll go to caucus, we'll talk about it and we will potentially add some of Gov. Evers’ ideas in there. I think that’s the way that things are supposed to happen."
Both the Senate and Assembly are set to convene on Tuesday, hours before Evers will deliver his first State of the State address as governor.
The pre-existing conditions bill advanced from an Assembly committee last week, with two Democrats joining Republicans to support it. Three Democrats voted against it, arguing it isn't comprehensive enough.
Under the proposal, if the Affordable Care Act is struck down, health insurance providers could not deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. However, under federal law, the state cannot apply that requirement to private, self-funded insurance plans.
In a series of tweets sent last week, Evers called the legislation "a step in the right direction."
"As a cancer survivor, I also know firsthand how expensive life-saving care can be. If you get sick, you shouldn’t have to worry that your medical bills might cost more than what your insurance covers," Evers tweeted. "I will not sign legislation that fails to fully protect Wisconsinites like me who have pre-existing conditions."
Evers said he had asked Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to add provisions to the bill to prevent insurance providers from imposing annual or lifetime limits and to require coverage of pre- and postnatal care and prescription drug costs.
Vos said Monday he thinks the lifetime cap provision is a "reasonable" addition to the bill.
"I think we’ll be able to find that consensus, but it really relies on the idea of saying 'getting something done is better than getting nothing done,'" Vos said.
On the same WPR show, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, called the bill a "feel-good measure" and said the only way to ensure protection of pre-existing condition coverage is to support the Affordable Care Act.
A federal judged in Texas ruled Obamacare unconstitutional in December, but it is still being enforced as the lawsuit is appealed.
A similar bill passed the Assembly last year, but failed to earn Senate approval.