Policing bills draw praise, criticism in Wisconsin legislative hearing

“A lot of these bills look like things we are asking for, but they are not what we’re asking for,” said Kamila Ahmed, of Milwaukee, the last speaker of the day. Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield, adjourned the hearing during Ahmed’s testimony after deeming her comments to be unrelated to the substance of the bills.

All but three speakers testified in favor of the bills, but one member of the task force — ReBecca Burrell of Milwaukee — spoke in opposition and disputed the co-chairs’ claims of consensus, arguing the bills are weighted to favor law enforcement’s priorities.

“I do appreciate the work that people put in. I do appreciate the commitment that we all made. But I do not appreciate that I did not feel heard as a community member,” Burrell said. “I do not feel that a pat on the back is necessary. There should be no pat on the back. We did the bare minimum. I do not feel justified. I do not feel that we’ve been marching for 365 days and our voice has been heard, our cry has been heard. I do not feel like this was taken seriously.”

Among lawmakers and community members who spoke at the hearing, the bill requiring a study of the use of no-knock warrants raised the most questions and concerns. The package of bills previously proposed by Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus included a measure to ban the practice.