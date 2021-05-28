Policing bills draw praise, criticism in Wisconsin legislative hearing

A panel of lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on seven policing bills recommended by members of a task force designed to address Wisconsin’s deep racial disparities — but several Black activists and Democratic lawmakers argued that the bills won’t make a real dent in the factors that make the state one of the worst in the nation for racial inequality.
The proposals are the product of seven months of discussions among four lawmakers and 28 additional members from throughout the state who represented law enforcement, community members and faith-based organizations.
The task force — co-chaired by Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison — was convened by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. Republicans who hold the legislative majority declined, at that time, to take up a set of nine bills proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus.
“This (group) has worked diligently to discuss and recommend real bipartisan policies and practices that brought changes by consensus,” Stubbs, who is Black, told members of the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. “Where we agreed, we moved forward. Where we found ourselves stuck, we left it where it was — which is stuck — and we try to move forward.”
Steineke, who is white, said the group’s consensus-based approach could be a model for lawmakers to address other sensitive, divisive issues.
“One of the things that I think was so important in this process is having everybody at the table — Republicans, Democrats, community, law enforcement, open to the public — having these difficult conversations,” Steineke said. “Maybe, quite frankly, the one reason this succeeded so much … is because there were less legislators at the table and more community members. … It did take some of the politics out of the room when it came to these issues.”
The bills discussed Thursday would:
- Require law enforcement to report specific information regarding search warrants and, specifically, the use of no-knock warrants.
- Require school resource officers to go through a training program approved by the state Department of Justice.
- Require prospective full-time officers to undergo a psychological evaluation prior to employment.
- Require officers to receive at least four hours of crisis management training every two years.
- Expand a grant program that funds services for people having crises in rural areas.
- Require officers to undergo drug and alcohol testing after an incident in which the officer’s actions result in death, great bodily harm or the discharge of a firearm at another person.
- Require DOJ to provide grants for law enforcement agencies to purchase body cameras.
“A lot of these bills look like things we are asking for, but they are not what we’re asking for,” said Kamila Ahmed, of Milwaukee, the last speaker of the day. Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield, adjourned the hearing during Ahmed’s testimony after deeming her comments to be unrelated to the substance of the bills.
All but three speakers testified in favor of the bills, but one member of the task force — ReBecca Burrell of Milwaukee — spoke in opposition and disputed the co-chairs’ claims of consensus, arguing the bills are weighted to favor law enforcement’s priorities.
“I do appreciate the work that people put in. I do appreciate the commitment that we all made. But I do not appreciate that I did not feel heard as a community member,” Burrell said. “I do not feel that a pat on the back is necessary. There should be no pat on the back. We did the bare minimum. I do not feel justified. I do not feel that we’ve been marching for 365 days and our voice has been heard, our cry has been heard. I do not feel like this was taken seriously.”
Among lawmakers and community members who spoke at the hearing, the bill requiring a study of the use of no-knock warrants raised the most questions and concerns. The package of bills previously proposed by Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus included a measure to ban the practice.
Several law enforcement representatives testified that they are already rarely used, but that some situations require officers to have the option. Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, argued that collecting data on the practice will help policymakers make the most appropriate changes if they are needed.
Those speaking in favor of the bills included members of the task force, members of law enforcement and representatives of psychologists.
“This is our moment in time. Please help us move forward across the state of Wisconsin, because criminal justice reforms are necessary,” Stubbs said. “This isn’t the perfect document, but it is a start. And what’s happened for far too long is we’ve not had a great start.”
