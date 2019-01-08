On their first day of divided government after eight years of Republican control, Wisconsin's legislative leaders preached a message of cooperation and civility on Monday.
Voters on Nov. 6 elected Democrats to all five of the state's partisan constitutional offices, but Republicans hold majorities of 19-14 in the state Senate and 63-36 in the state Assembly.
"The voters told us to work together," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during the chamber's inauguration ceremony. "Divided government means a lot more discussion, debate, and yes, even argument."
After eight years of operating in the right lane, Vos said, the Legislature won't shift to the far left just because a Democrat occupies the governor's office. Instead, he said, "we will find a way to drive in the center."
Vos encouraged legislators to call out hateful rhetoric and to engage in civil dialogue.
Republican and Democratic leaders called on their colleagues to build on their previous bipartisan work addressing the state's heroin and opioid epidemic, and suggested there could be room to compromise on education, health care and transportation policies.
"We want to deliver on Gov. Evers’ plan to deliver health care, strengthen schools, fix our roads and invest in pro-growth policies to help build up the middle class of Wisconsin," said Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse. "We must find ways to work together on these key priorities."
With the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said he is "hopeful that the political divisions of the past eight years can now begin to heal."
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he has warned some Republican senators to reconsider introducing bills they are thinking about proposing if it's clear they won't be approved by Evers — "pro-life, some of the Second Amendment stuff. It’s not a shocker to anybody what areas it would be."
Fitzgerald said he's trying to prepare Republican senators who have only known one-party rule for how much the legislative process will slow down under divided government.
While Vos made it clear that the first bill the Assembly will vote on is legislation to require insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions, Fitzgerald told reporters he doesn't know which bills will reach the Senate floor first.
"I don’t want to overpromise on that right out of the gate because … we’re back in the same position we were before where the Assembly had passed something and we’re over here working on trying to get the votes," Fitzgerald said of the pre-existing conditions legislation.
A pre-existing conditions bill is still a priority for the Senate, Fitzgerald said, but he wants a bill that will earn Democratic votes.
Addressing members of the Senate, Fitzgerald urged them to start the legislative session with a "renewed spirit of cooperation."
"Too often, our Legislature is characterized by division and debate within this hall. Today let us be united by our shared vision of making Wisconsin a better place to live, work, and raise a family," Fitzgerald said.
Shilling echoed his comments, urging her colleagues to "set a new tone."
After recently seeing the musical "Hamilton," Shilling said she was reminded that "governing has always been complicated."
"It’s always been messy," she said. "Our issues are complex, challenging, and we must continue to work through the messiness."