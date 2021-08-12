New census data kicks off Wisconsin's next redistricting battle

Evers has the authority to veto any map the Republican-led Legislature gives him — an action which would likely lead to a drawn-out court battle.

The last time Wisconsin redrew its districts, Republicans controlled both chambers of the Legislature and the governor's office.

The 2011 maps have made Wisconsin one of the most gerrymandered states in the country — but attempts to challenge them in court ultimately failed when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that electoral maps should be assessed by state courts, not at the federal level.

Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda argued that lawmakers should work with the governor's maps commission, and also urged the Legislature to adopt the "Iowa model" of nonpartisan redistricting in the future.

"The people of Wisconsin will refuse to accept politicians choosing their voters in the name of 'politics as usual,'" Chheda said in a statement.

A legislative change is unlikely under current leadership. Vos has advocated for years to keep the state's current approach, as dictated by the state constitution — arguing no person or commission can truly act independently, without partisan bias.

Fifty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties have passed resolutions, referendums or both endorsing nonpartisan redistricting. In a 2020 Marquette University Law School poll, 70% of voters said they believe a nonpartisan commission should lead the redistricting process rather than the Legislature and governor.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.