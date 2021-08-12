New census data kicks off Wisconsin's next redistricting battle

Just two years after the legal battle over Wisconsin's current voting districts concluded, new U.S. census data released Thursday sets lawmakers up for a fight over how to redraw districts for the next 10 years.
At the state level, lawmakers will draw boundaries for Wisconsin's 99 state Assembly districts, 33 state Senate districts and eight congressional districts. Previously released census data confirmed that Wisconsin will not gain or lose any congressional seats.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said legislators will soon begin "the robust map-drawing process."
"I’m confident we will draw a map that the governor will sign," Vos said in a statement.
Vos encouraged people to visit a new website to offer feedback on the process. Wisconsin residents can submit "a statewide map, regional plan, or community of interest" from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15 on the "Draw Your District" site.
At the same time, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pushed for a redistricting process that is "fair and free from partisan bias," as established in guidelines issued by his People's Maps Commission.
Evers has the authority to veto any map the Republican-led Legislature gives him — an action which would likely lead to a drawn-out court battle.
The last time Wisconsin redrew its districts, Republicans controlled both chambers of the Legislature and the governor's office.
The 2011 maps have made Wisconsin one of the most gerrymandered states in the country — but attempts to challenge them in court ultimately failed when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that electoral maps should be assessed by state courts, not at the federal level.
Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda argued that lawmakers should work with the governor's maps commission, and also urged the Legislature to adopt the "Iowa model" of nonpartisan redistricting in the future.
"The people of Wisconsin will refuse to accept politicians choosing their voters in the name of 'politics as usual,'" Chheda said in a statement.
A legislative change is unlikely under current leadership. Vos has advocated for years to keep the state's current approach, as dictated by the state constitution — arguing no person or commission can truly act independently, without partisan bias.
Fifty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties have passed resolutions, referendums or both endorsing nonpartisan redistricting. In a 2020 Marquette University Law School poll, 70% of voters said they believe a nonpartisan commission should lead the redistricting process rather than the Legislature and governor.
