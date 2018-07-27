A new poll shows state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers leading Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in a hypothetical match-up, while about 40 percent of Democratic voters still don't know who they'll support in the primary.
In the NBC News/Marist Poll conducted July 15-19, Evers holds a 13-point lead over Walker, with 54 percent of support compared to Walker's 41 percent. The poll surveyed 1,040 adults, 906 of whom were registered voters. The margin of error for the entire set of respondents was 3.6 points.
"The Republicans have made gains in Wisconsin," said Lee M. Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, in a statement. "But it may be difficult for the GOP to make a convincing case in 2018."
Of those surveyed, 33 percent identified as Democrats, 25 percent identified as Republicans and 41 percent identified as independents.
The poll follows two Marquette University Law School polls that showed Evers leading the eight-person Democratic primary field. The Marist poll did not run head-to-head match-ups with any other Democrats against Walker.
A Marquette poll released in June showed Walker leading against the entire Democratic field in hypothetical match-ups.
In the Marquette poll, among its full 800-person sample, 44 percent said they would support Evers against Walker, while 48 percent said they would support the governor. Among the same 800, 40 percent said they would vote for former state Rep. Kelda Roys, while 48 percent supported Walker. The margin of error for those match-ups was 4 percentage points.
The sample of the June 20 Marquette poll trended more Republican than the long-term history of the poll does, and more Republican than the new Marist poll. Forty-nine percent of its participants in June identified as Republican, compared to 43 percent over the life of the poll. Forty-four percent of participants identified as Democrats, compared to 47 percent over the life of the poll.
Marquette Poll director Charles Franklin said Marist is well-respected in the field, noting its "A" rating from FiveThirtyEight.
"Any single poll can be an outlier despite doing the methodology right," Franklin said in an email.
Among those surveyed in the Marist poll, just 34 percent said they believe Walker deserves to be re-elected, while 61 percent said they think someone new should have a chance.
A Marquette poll released earlier this month found that 47 percent of Wisconsin voters approve of Walker's job performance, while 45 percent disapprove.
The same poll showed that 38 percent of Democratic primary voters were undecided about a month ahead of the Aug. 14 primary election. Among Democratic voters surveyed in the Marist poll, 41 percent were undecided.
Evers led the Marist poll at 25 percent, followed by political activist Mike McCabe and state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, who were tie at 7 percent. Madison Mayor Paul Soglin was supported by 6 percent of those surveyed.
Roys, Milwaukee attorney Matt Flynn and firefighters union head Mahlon Mitchell were each backed by 3 percent.
Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and state Rep. Dana Wachs, who have both ended their campaigns, still each received 2 percent. Corporate attorney Josh Pade, who remains in the race, trailed at 1 percent.