The leadership teams guiding partisan caucuses in both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature will include some familiar faces in the upcoming legislative session, despite some contested seats in the Assembly Democratic and Republican caucuses.
Republicans and Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly held leadership elections this week and last, following legislative elections that gave Republicans a 19-14 majority in the Senate and a 63-36 majority in the Assembly.
While Republicans maintained control of the Legislature, Democrats swept elections for all five partisan constitutional offices on the ballot, including Gov.-elect Tony Evers' victory over Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Republicans in the Senate chose Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to return to the role he has held since 2011. Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, will return as senate president.
Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said Republicans picking up a Senate seat while Democrats swept statewide elections is a testament to Fitzgerald's leadership.
Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, was chosen by his colleagues to serve as assistant majority leader. He fills the post vacated by outgoing Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, who left her legislative seat to run an unsuccessful campaign against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Senate Republicans also voted to re-elect Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, as president pro-tempore, Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, as caucus chair and Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, as caucus vice-chair.
Democrats in the Senate made no changes to their leadership team, keeping Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, in the role she has held since 2014,
Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Ashland, remains assistant minority leader, with Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, as caucus chair and Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, as caucus vice-chair.
Shilling urged her fellow Democrats to remain united as they enter a new political environment with a Democratic governor in the east wing.
No incumbent members of the Assembly Republican leadership team faced challenges. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was elected by his colleagues to return to the role he has held since 2013.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, will return to his post, along with Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, as majority caucus chair, Romaine Quinn, R-Barron, as majority caucus vice chair, Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, as caucus secretary and Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, as sergeant at arms.
Rep. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, was elected assistant majority leader. She replaces Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, who resigned from the leadership post after it was reported that he had made racist and sexual comments to female lawmakers. Reps. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, and Scott Krug, R-Nekoosa, also sought the position.
Vos vowed to work against any efforts to undo policies passed by Republicans over the last eight years. Vos said Assembly Republicans will look for ways to work with Evers, but will "stand like bedrock" against him if needed.
In the Assembly Democratic caucus, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, will return to the roll he was first elected to last year. Hintz pledged to approach the leadership post "with an open mind and a desire to seek new paths forward."
Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, was elected to a second term as assistant minority leader, fending off a challenge from Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee.
Crowley, who is African-American, said his challenge was "not a referendum" on Hesselbein, but rather an effort to diversify the caucus's leadership team. Crowley argued that, while it is important to have women in leadership, two women represent Assembly Democrats on the Joint Finance Committee, and there are no black lawmakers in Assembly Democratic leadership.
"My community, my district, can no longer wait for a seat at the table," Crowley said.
Rep.-elect Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, who is also African-American, said she agrees with Crowley on the need to have people of color in leadership positions, but touted Hesselbein as an "experienced leader." Hesselbein shared her excitement that, of 36 Assembly Democrats, 18 are women.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, was re-elected as caucus chair, and Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, will return as caucus vice-chair.
Doyle faced a challenge from Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, who applauded Doyle's work but said the new political environment requires new faces at the helm of the Democratic caucus.
"We have to be more strategic than ever and we have to be a stronger team than ever before," Subeck argued.
Doyle said he recognizes the value for diversity in the party's leadership team, but argued geographical diversity is important, too.
"Through no fault of my own, I was born a white male … but I am … I guess you could call it a member of the minority, because I am the only member of the (leadership team) in the western half of the state," Doyle said.
If Democrats want to grow their ranks in the Assembly, they need to look beyond Madison and Milwaukee, Doyle argued.
"We need to understand that a voice from out-state Wisconsin is important," Doyle said. "We need to learn to speak out-state Wisconsin if we're going to pick up those seats."