On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will decide whether they agree with Republican Gov. Scott Walker that there's "more work to be done" under his administration, or with Democratic state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers that it's "time for a change."
Walker, 51, and Evers, 67, have battled over health care, education, taxes and roads throughout the campaign. Here are some of the themes we've seen during the race.
Who's the real 'education governor' (candidate)?
As it looked increasingly likely that Evers would win his party's primary election in August, Walker's campaign zeroed in on a theme that made Democrats' heads spin.
"I’m being aggressive on this," Walker said in a June 2018 interview. "We’re proclaiming proudly that I'm the pro-education governor and that I want to continue to be the pro-education governor."
The governor pointed to his signature Act 10 legislation, his expansion of the state's voucher school programs and his goal of boosting high school graduation rates as evidence to bolster his claim.
Evers, in his role as state superintendent, initially praised Walker's 2017-19 budget, which included a $639 million boost for K-12 schools, as a "pro-kid budget." But he has argued Walker adopted his own proposals for education spending after "slashing and burning public education for three budgets."
"The only person who thinks Scott Walker is an 'education governor' is Scott Walker," Evers said in July. "He's cut our public schools so badly, over 1 million Wisconsinites have voted to raise their own property taxes to pay for them. It's like borrowing $20 from a kid, giving $10 back and saying you're square — it's not even close.
Evers is asking for $1.4 billion in additional funds, or a 10 percent increase, for the state's K-12 schools in the 2019-21 budget.
Who's got you (and your pre-existing conditions) covered?
The refrain at every Democratic rally was the same: "Health care is on the ballot."
Candidates in every major race, on both sides of the aisle, have promised throughout the campaign that they will preserve protections that require insurance companies to cover individuals with pre-existing health conditions.
In January, Walker called on the Legislature to pass a bill to ensure those protections. The bill passed the Assembly but was never taken up by the Senate, and it lacked support from Democrats because it would not extend the protection to individuals who have a gap in their coverage. Still, Walker has said that if the Affordable Care Act is overturned at the federal level, he would call a special session to push the bill through the Senate.
He took his promise a step further the week before the election, promising that he would support a bill with the "exact same language" used in the ACA regarding pre-existing conditions. He has insisted this is nothing new, although before November he had not explicitly promised to use the Obamacare language.
At the same time, Walker has authorized Wisconsin's participation in a multi-state lawsuit to strike down Obamacare, including its pre-existing protections.
Evers has repeatedly urged Walker to drop out of the lawsuit.
Evers has said his first act as governor would be to drop the challenge. He has also said he would like to make BadgerCare available to all Wisconsinites by the end of his first term.
A taxing debate
Walker — always a fan of the call-and-response — has encouraged crowds at rallies to join him in a chant: "Tony's taxes will cost us jobs."
Evers, first in an interview with the Washington Post last week and then in an appearance on WISN-TV's "Upfront with Mike Gousha" on Sunday, said he is "planning on raising no taxes." But Evers has not ruled out increasing the gas tax, raising vehicle registration fees or implementing tolling to pay for transportation projects — as he's said, everything is on the table.
Evers has also said he would eliminate the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit for earners making more than $300,000 per year. While Evers argued during a campaign stop on Monday that it's a reduction of a tax credit and not an increase, Walker campaign manager Joe Fadness said Evers is engaging in "political double-talk" in an effort to "fool taxpayers."
Four former Walker secretaries publicly criticize him
Former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Paul Jadin, former Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Peter Bildsten and former Department of Corrections Secretary Ed Wall signed an open letter in October announcing their endorsement of Evers "only after a great deal of reflection and discernment." Former Department of Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb has also spoken critically of Walker in recent months, but did not sign the letter and has not publicly endorsed in the race.
Jadin, Bildsten and Wall wrote that during their time in the Walker administration, "it became clear that his focus was not on meeting his obligations to the public but to advancing his own political career at a tremendous cost to taxpayers and families."
Evers highlighted their criticism in a campaign ad released a few days before the election. Walker said the criticism only shows that he wasn't afraid to include differing opinions in his administration.
Evers' budget proposal contains plagiarized passages
A budget proposal developed by Evers and a team of Department of Public Instruction employees contained sections copied without citations from Wikipedia, a think tank and other sources. One of the lifted passages was 15 paragraphs long.
Additional records released by the Republican Party showed three more instances of plagiarized passages in budget requests dating to 2012.
Walker has argued he can't imagine a teacher who would accept that work from a student, while Evers has said the failure of staff to properly cite sources should not distract from the content of his proposals.
Doing battle on the airwaves
Walker's first set of ads highlighted his efforts to strengthen the state's workforce, fight its opioid addiction crisis and improve education opportunities and outcomes. He also highlighted the state's Foxconn deal in a set of ads targeted to specific regions of the state.
Evers, in his first two ads, promised to invest in education because "what's best for our kids is best for our state" and dubbed Walker the state's "most anti-education governor."
Once Evers emerged from the Democratic primary, Walker targeted him with a series of spots and mailers going after him for not revoking the licenses of teachers who behaved inappropriately in the classroom and for supporting efforts to reduce the state's prison population. One ad referred to a comment a teacher made about a student brushing up on “blow job skills,” with the word “job” blurred onscreen.
Evers has highlighted Walker's refusal to accept the federal Medicaid expansion, attributing the decision to Walker's failed presidential bid, and featured stories of several people with serious health conditions who say they support Evers' plans for health insurance coverage and lowering prescription drug prices.
He also ran several ads highlighting criticisms made by Walker's former cabinet secretaries who have endorsed Evers, and some accusing Walker of "playing politics" rather than pursuing a long-term solution to transportation funding.
Another ad featured Evers' proposal to cut state income taxes 10 percent for anyone making $100,000 per year or less.
Starting in September, Walker's ads have focused heavily on health care coverage and taxes, arguing that Wisconsinites cannot afford the hikes Evers could implement. One ad spoofed the 1970s TV show "The Electric Company" featured silhouettes sounding out words like "gas," "income" and "tax." The ad was not available on YouTube on Nov. 5, but could still be viewed on Twitter. Another ad, broadcast on screens at gas station pumps, featured Walker telling people "it's a good thing you're filling up" ahead of Evers' potential gas tax increase.
Walker closed with two ads — one featuring his mother, Pat, telling him, "You're really doing a good job, Scott" — and one urging voters to help him "finish what we started and keep Wisconsin working for generations to come."
Evers also closed with two ads — one quoting from a handful of endorsements, and another with a direct-to-camera appeal from the candidate arguing "it's time for a change."