Democratic candidate for governor Mike McCabe reiterated his resistance to aligning himself with a political party at a downtown Madison event on Thursday.
McCabe, 58, said he has never been a member of the state Democratic party and refuses to pledge to support the party's eventual candidate, regardless of who wins the Aug. 14 primary election. He is the only candidate in the eight-person Democratic field who has not made that promise.
It's irresponsible to make party loyalty pledges, McCabe said during a WisPolitics luncheon where he took questions from a moderator and audience members.
"That says that they put party over everything, and I think it is a mistake to send that message to voters," he said.
Asked about a call earlier this week from Gov. Scott Walker for Milwaukee attorney Matt Flynn to end his campaign based on his work representing the Archdiocese of Milwaukee against claims of priest sexual abuse, McCabe stopped short of agreeing, but said that's an example of why he hasn't pledged to support the party's nominee.
"There are a number of candidates who I have varying degrees of discomfort with," McCabe said when asked whether he could support Flynn. "I want the people to decide on Aug. 14. It looks worse and worse for Matt with this whole story, but I think it's ultimately up to the voters to decide."
But while he won't pledge to support any generic Democrat, McCabe said he will not vote for Walker. He also said he would not continue his campaign as a write-in candidate if he doesn't win the primary election.
Despite identifying as an independent, McCabe said he saw running as a Democrat as the best opportunity to make a difference based on the tendency for people to see voting for a third-party or independent candidate as a wasted vote.
"I don't think (running as an independent) would have been the way to make the biggest impact on this election, so I chose to run as a Democrat — and I am in the Democratic primary, so I guess that makes me a Democrat," he said.
After leading the campaign finance watchdog Wisconsin Democracy Campaign for 15 years, McCabe founded the nonprofit group Blue Jean Nation in 2015 with the goal of restructuring the priorities of the country's political parties. He ran as a Democrat against now-Congressman Mark Pocan for the state Assembly in 1998, but also worked for three Republican legislators.
"I had no plans to do this. I got to the age of 58 without taking this step," McCabe said of his gubernatorial bid, adding that his supporters "would not take no for an answer."
McCabe didn't shy away from criticizing his primary opponents, but highlighted areas of broad agreement among the field. Most of the Democratic candidates support allowing anyone to buy into the state's BadgerCare program — similar to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for all" proposal — and most of them support legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana.
What sets McCabe apart, he argued, is his commitment to campaign finance reform.
McCabe has pledged to accept no more than $200 at a time from any individual donor, and no more than $1,000 in cumulative contributions per individual. He has frequently argued that large contributions come with strings attached and amount to "legalized bribes."
"They’re all comfortable playing that big money game," McCabe said of his opponents. "They’re all comfortable chasing fat-cat donors from one coast to the next."
He told reporters after the event that he's not worried about having less cash on hand than many of his opponents — McCabe reported $68,228 on hand in a recent finance report, compared with former state Rep. Kelda Roys, who led with $667,762 — because he has more than 2,000 volunteers sharing his message throughout the state.
"What you feel out there is a hunger for change that is really off the charts," he said.