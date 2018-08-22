Try 1 month for 99¢
Vukmir-Baldwin mashup Marquette (copy)

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Leah Vukmir, left, faces Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, right, in the November election. 

Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir trails Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin by just two points according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

Baldwin leads Vukmir 49-47 percent among likely voters, but among registered voters, Baldwin is ahead by eight points.

Vukmir defeated businessman Kevin Nicholson in the Republican primary election on Aug. 14. Before her victory, 66 percent of voters said they didn't know enough about her to have an opinion. That's down to 48 percent now. 

Among those registered voters who do have an opinion, 25 percent view Vukmir favorably, while 26 percent view her unfavorably.

Baldwin is rated favorably by 43 percent of registered voters, and unfavorably by 40 percent. 

According to data compiled the Center for Responsive Politics, the Wisconsin Senate race is among the most expensive in the country, with nearly $40 million spent already by candidates and outside groups. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vukmir campaign manager Jess Ward said in a statement that the poll results show that Baldwin is in "the fight of her life because she clearly represents the far-left of the Democratic Party supporting socialized health care, the Iran nuclear deal, and refusing to fund a border wall."

Baldwin spokesman Bill Neidhart said on Twitter that outside spending is keeping the race tight and competitive. 

"Outside groups have spent more than $11 million against @tammybaldwin. The close #mulawpoll results are exactly what they were looking for as they gear up to spend more in the fall," Neidhart tweeted.

In a hypothetical matchup in June, before the primary election, Baldwin led Vukmir by nine points.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Comments disabled.