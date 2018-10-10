With less than one month until Election Day, Republican Gov. Scott Walker has tightened up his race against Democratic challenger Tony Evers, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.
The latest poll shows Walker leading Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction, by one point among likely voters. Last month, Evers led Walker by five points.
The poll was conducted Oct. 3-7, with a margin of error of 3.9 points for likely voters. The sample of voters surveyed in the most recent poll trended more Republican than the sample surveyed in last month's poll.
Walker and Evers are set to meet in their debate on Oct. 19.
Among likely voters, 47 percent said they would vote for Walker and 46 percent said they would vote for Evers. Five percent of voters said they would vote for Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson.
The poll was released as Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Walker in Eau Claire and Green Bay. Walker told reporters on Monday he also expects President Donald Trump to visit Wisconsin on his behalf.
Walker has focused most of his recent attacks against Evers on taxes, arguing Evers would increase property, income and gas taxes. Evers has gone after Walker for authorizing a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the Affordable Care Act, arguing he can't be trusted to protect insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
Fifty-one percent of voters said they would rather pay higher taxes and receive more government services, and 57 percent said they would rather pay higher property taxes in order to send more money to public schools. But 62 percent said they would oppose increasing the state's gas tax or vehicle registration fees in order to fund transportation needs.
Among likely voters, 54 percent of voters said they think the state is heading in the right direction, while 40 percent said it's on the wrong track.