The race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers is locked in a dead heat less than a week before Election Day.
The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows Walker and Evers tied at 47 percent each among likely voters. Earlier this month, Walker led Evers by one point. Last month, Evers led Walker by five.
The poll was conducted Oct. 24-28 and released Wednesday, with a margin of error of 3.2 points for likely voters.
Just one percent of likely voters are undecided, while 3 percent said they would vote for Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson.
Both Walker and Evers have benefited recently from a string of high-profile national figures streaming into the state to campaign on their behalf. President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden have all held rallies in support of their respective parties' tickets, and Pence is set to return for a rally on Saturday.
The candidates are each embarking on bus tours throughout the state in the final days of the campaign.
Evers has gone after Walker throughout the race for authorizing a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the Affordable Care Act, arguing he can't be trusted to protect insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Walker's campaign has hit Evers for submitting agency budget requests as state Superintendent of Public Instruction that contained plagiarized passages, and has argued Evers would raise taxes substantially.
Evers garnered more support among voters who listed health care and K-12 education as the most important issues facing the state, while Walker trended ahead with voters who are more influenced by the economy. Voters who listed transportation as their highest priority were split within the margin of error between the two candidates.
Among likely voters, 25 percent listed health coverage as the most important issue facing Wisconsin. Twenty percent each named the economy and K-12 education.
Walker consistently leads among men, with his strongest lead — 19 points — among white men without college degrees. Evers leads among women, with a 12-point lead among college-educated, white women. The sample of non-white voters was not largest enough to break down by gender or education, but Evers leads among non-white voters by 16 points.
Fifty-four percent of likely voters said they think the state is headed in the right direction, while 40 percent said it's on the wrong track.