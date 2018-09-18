Democrat Tony Evers leads Republican Gov. Scott Walker by five points with just under two months left until Election Day, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday.
Among likely voters, 49 percent said they would vote for Evers, the state superintendent of public instruction, over 44 percent who said they would vote for Walker.
Last month, Walker and Evers were tied, 46-46, among likely voters. Walker led Evers by two points among registered voters in August. This month, Evers leads Walker by four points among registered voters.
The poll was conducted Sept. 12-16, with a sample that includes more Democrats than last month's poll did. The poll's margin of error for likely voters was 4.4 points. For registered voters, it was four points.
Among those surveyed by Marquette last month, 29 percent identified as Democrats, 36 percent identified as independents and 31 percent identified as Republicans. In the September sample, 32 percent identified as Republicans, 33 percent as Democrats and 34 percent as independents.
Forty percent of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Evers, compared to 29 percent who view him unfavorably and 31 percent who don't have an opinion.
Only 2 percent of likely voters don't have an opinion on Walker, while 45 percent view him favorably. Fifty-percent have an unfavorable view of the governor.
Broken down by gender, race and education, Walker holds a lead over Evers only among white men without a college degree, who favor him by 12 points. Evers' strongest lead is among white, college-educated women, who favor him by 26 points.
Overall, 50 percent of registered voters said they think the state is headed in the right direction, while 47 percent said they think it's on the wrong track.