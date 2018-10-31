Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin still holds a double-digit lead over her Republican challenger, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, less than a week before Election Day.
Baldwin is up by 11 points among likely voters according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday. Baldwin led Vukmir by 10 points earlier this month, and by 11 points last month.
The poll was conducted Oct. 24-28, with a margin of error of 3.2 points for likely voters.
Vukmir has continued to attack Baldwin for her role in the opioid overprescription scandal at the Tomah VA Medical Center, while Baldwin has targeted Vukmir for her opposition to the Affordable Care Act and other health care votes she has taken.
Twenty-four percent of likely voters don't know enough about Vukmir to have an opinion about her. Thirty-three percent of those voters view her favorably, while 43 percent have an unfavorable opinion of her.
Baldwin is viewed favorably by 49 percent of likely voters and unfavorably by 43 percent. Eight percent of likely voters lack an opinion about Baldwin.
Among voters who named health coverage as the most important issue facing Wisconsin, Baldwin holds a 43-point lead over Vukmir. Among voters driven by K-12 education, Baldwin's lead is 49 points, and among voters motivated by transportation issues, Baldwin leads by 27 points. Voters who said the economy is the most important issue facing the state broke for Vukmir by 45 points.
Twenty-five percent of likely voters said health coverage was the most important issue in Wisconsin, while 20 percent each named education and the economy. Transportation was the most important issue for 12 percent of likely voters.
Broken down by age, gender and education, Vukmir's only lead is among white men without college degrees. Vukmir leads in that group by 13 points. White men with college degrees are split within the margin of error, with Baldwin leading by 3 points.
Baldwin leads among white, college-educated women by 27 points and among white women without college degrees by 16 points. The poll's sample of non-white voters was too small to break down by gender or education, but Baldwin leads among non-white voters by 35 points.
Both candidates have events scheduled throughout the state in the days leading up to the election.Counselor to President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, will appear with Vukmir in Appleton on Thursday, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will hold events with Baldwin in Madison and Milwaukee on Friday.