Mandela Barnes joins 'Rye Revival' in support of regenerative agriculture

This grain's moment has a-rye-ved.
At least, that's the goal of a group of researchers, farmers and culinary experts behind "Rye Revival" — a coalition founded in 2016, dedicated to promoting the growth and consumption of rye for its health and environmental benefits. Several representatives from the group made their pitch to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, on Thursday.
"We have an opportunity on so many fronts here in the state to grow a crop that is beneficial on the health side, beneficial for the environment and also beneficial for farmers," Barnes said in an interview after touring Madison Sourdough, on Madison's near east side, to learn about how they use local grains — including rye — in their breads and other baked goods.
Several years ago, the bakery purchased a German mill that uses volcanic stones to grind fresh flour from wheat, rye and specialty grains. The purchase came as the bakery sought to learn about grain "in a more intimate way" and take more control of its creative process, said head baker and co-owner Andrew Hutchison.
For the group touring the bakery on Thursday, Hutchison showcased a "Rye Revival" sourdough bâtard — "an approachable rye bread with no spices, allowing the rye grain to take center stage." The blend of 50% rye and wheat sourdough resulted in a dense, but manageable bread with a caramel base note and a subtle sour finish — equally as enjoyable with a creamy butter as it would be in a sandwich.
"Grain has been anonymous as a commodity crop," said Rita Hindin, a public health researcher, activist and co-founder of Rye Revival. "(Our goal is to) take grain out of obscurity. We think rye can be the gateway crop."
It will take a concerted effort to bring rye to the forefront and help make people more aware of what they're eating, Hutchison said.
"Rye is kind of amazing because it grows anywhere," Hutchison said. "In a changing climate, it's a grain that will probably be well adapted."
The grain's potential to positively affect climate was top of mind for Barnes, who chaired Gov. Tony Evers' Task Force on Climate Change. The task force issued a report with policy recommendations in December 2020.
Rye Revival's goals jibe with several of the task force's recommendations, including a recommendation to provide tax incentives or subsidies to increase soil carbon storage in agricultural and working lands. Research has shown that planting rye as a cover crop can promote carbon sequestration.
The task force also notes that "communities of color, low-income communities, immigrant communities and (limited English proficiency) communities … (are) at an unjust risk to the health, economic and environmental impacts of climate change."
One of Rye Revival's goals is to establish a "rye-centric delicious, nutritious in-zip-code bakery in alignment with (the task force recommendations) by 'growing' the relationship between rural Wisconsin's rye producers and Wisconsin's 53205/6 community development/food sovereignty activists." Those Milwaukee ZIP codes, 95% of whose residents are Black, face extraordinarily high rates of incarceration and poverty, and extraordinarily poor health comes.
Health benefits associated with rye include regulation of cholesterol and blood sugar. Although people with gluten sensitivity generally cannot consume rye, some people with wheat allergies are able to tolerate it.
Barnes' "Rye Revival" tour started in Spring Green, where Hindin is currently a participant in the Food Artisan Immersion Program at Taliesin. After moving from Taliesin to Madison Sourdough, Barnes ended at Alice's Garden — an urban farm in Milwaukee where the Rye Revival bread was delivered.
"So, we get to see many steps in the process," Barnes said. "Regenerative agriculture was part of our climate change task force recommendations. And so, just seeing that stuff in real time with the people that are already doing it — because, by and large, the things we brought up in the task force are practices... taking place in one place or another already — we have a chance to be able to support it.
"The real work is going to be supported by the federal government. However, until that happens, we have a role to play. If we can show successful pilots across the state, that will make the case for more support."
Things, Barnes quipped, were "going a-rye."
Asked after the Madison Sourdough tour whether he would be joining the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Barnes deadpanned: "What are you talking about? How did you a-rye-ve at that conclusion? We're here to talk about rye."
