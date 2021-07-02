Mandela Barnes joins 'Rye Revival' in support of regenerative agriculture

The task force also notes that "communities of color, low-income communities, immigrant communities and (limited English proficiency) communities … (are) at an unjust risk to the health, economic and environmental impacts of climate change."

One of Rye Revival's goals is to establish a "rye-centric delicious, nutritious in-zip-code bakery in alignment with (the task force recommendations) by 'growing' the relationship between rural Wisconsin's rye producers and Wisconsin's 53205/6 community development/food sovereignty activists." Those Milwaukee ZIP codes, 95% of whose residents are Black, face extraordinarily high rates of incarceration and poverty, and extraordinarily poor health comes.

Health benefits associated with rye include regulation of cholesterol and blood sugar. Although people with gluten sensitivity generally cannot consume rye, some people with wheat allergies are able to tolerate it.

Barnes' "Rye Revival" tour started in Spring Green, where Hindin is currently a participant in the Food Artisan Immersion Program at Taliesin. After moving from Taliesin to Madison Sourdough, Barnes ended at Alice's Garden — an urban farm in Milwaukee where the Rye Revival bread was delivered.