Election Day 2020 is still over a year away, but the buzz about how it could play out already seems to be at fever pitch. That's why at this year's Cap Times Idea Fest, Cap Times Opinion Editor Jessie Opoien sat down with a group of political observers and operatives to have a talk about the outlook for the year ahead.
Today's episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest is bringing you that conversation, which touches on the state of Wisconsin's "purple" status, the impact of the Trump presidency on elections, and what polling data can tell us about the present and future. The panel included:
- Nathan Conrad, director of advocacy with Platform Communications
- Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll
- Craig Gilbert, Washington bureau chief with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
- Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities
You can read coverage of the Cap Times Idea Fest panel here.
