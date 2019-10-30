9-14-19IdeaFest3105-09152019170457 (copy)

(Left to right) Taja Jangda, moderator, speaks with Tim Bartholow, Sanaz Cordes and Luke Bonney during the panel "Will health care IT supercharge Madison's economy?" 

Thanks to companies like Epic Systems and a bevy of other startups, Madison is gaining a reputation as a hub of health care information technology.

At the Idea Fest, a panelist of entrepreneurs working in the health care IT space had a conversation about how that came to be, the role that Epic has played in developing the niche hub, the role that institutions like StartingBlock and 100state have played in the growth of the sector, and what it will take for health care technology to get to the next level in the area.

The panel included:

  • Taha Jangda, a partner with HealthX Ventures, and the event's moderator.
  • Sanaz Cordes, the CEO of DotCom Therapy.
  • Luke Bonney, the CEO of ReDox.
  • Tim Bartholow, vice president and chief medical officer of the WEA Trust and Health Tradition Health Plan.

