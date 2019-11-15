CAP TIMES IDEA FEST DAY 2 (copy)

The Cap Times Idea Fest panel "What Trump wrought and what 2020 will bring: The state of the nation and American politics" included four journalists from the Washington Post: Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter; Alexandra Petri, columnist; Catherine Rampell, columnist; and moderator David Maraniss.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

This year's Cap Times Idea Fest included a meditation on the state of the union -- not with a speech delivered by the president, but with a conversation among an all-star roster of Washington Post journalists.

The Post's associate editor and friend of the fest David Maraniss led the panel, which took on questions of satire in the age of Trump, life in a post-fact America, and the role of gender in 2019 politics. The panel featured:

  • Carol Loennig, an investigative reporter with the Post
  • Alexandra Petri, a satirical Washington Post columnist
  • Catherine Rampell, a policy-focused columnist for the Post
 

