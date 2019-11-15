This year's Cap Times Idea Fest included a meditation on the state of the union -- not with a speech delivered by the president, but with a conversation among an all-star roster of Washington Post journalists.
The Post's associate editor and friend of the fest David Maraniss led the panel, which took on questions of satire in the age of Trump, life in a post-fact America, and the role of gender in 2019 politics. The panel featured:
- Carol Loennig, an investigative reporter with the Post
- Alexandra Petri, a satirical Washington Post columnist
- Catherine Rampell, a policy-focused columnist for the Post
