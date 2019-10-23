In 2018, the state of Wisconsin enacted Act 185, forcing the eventual closure of the state's embattled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons, to be replaced by county-run facilities with a closer-to-home model.
On this episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, state Capitol reporter Briana Reilly leads a conversation among juvenile incarceration experts and youth advocates on what that change is going to look like. The talk assesses what the youth incarceration in the state currently looks like, how the state's changes compare to juvenile justice systems elsewhere in the U.S., and why it's important to focus on the difference between reform and transformation when it comes to youth in prisons.
