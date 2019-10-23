CAP TIMES IDEA FEST DAY 2 (copy)

Cap Times reporter Briana Reilly, right, moderates a Cap Times Idea Fest panel titled "The next chapter for youth justice in Wisconsin" featuring, from left, Tracy Benson, director of Community Justice Network for Youth; Sharlen Moore of Urban Underground and Erica Nelson of Kids Forward.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

In 2018, the state of Wisconsin enacted Act 185, forcing the eventual closure of the state's embattled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons, to be replaced by county-run facilities with a closer-to-home model.

On this episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, state Capitol reporter Briana Reilly leads a conversation among juvenile incarceration experts and youth advocates on what that change is going to look like. The talk assesses what the youth incarceration in the state currently looks like, how the state's changes compare to juvenile justice systems elsewhere in the U.S., and why it's important to focus on the difference between reform and transformation when it comes to youth in prisons.

