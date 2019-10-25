In 2017, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson visited the first-ever Cap Times Idea Fest in 2017 for a one-on-one that heavily focused on foreign affairs and immigration policy.
In 2019, Johnson made his return to the fest for round two, once again delving into a vision on comprehensive immigration reform, and his take on the U.S.'s relationship with Russia. The interview with WKOW's Capitol Bureau Chief Emilee Fannon also touched on gun reform, gerrymandering and the state of the 2020 Democratic primaries.
Listen to the talk on Live from Cap Times Idea Fest below:
