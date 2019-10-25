CAP TIMES IDEA FEST DAY 2 (copy)

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks with Emilee Fannon of WKOW-TV during the Cap Times Idea Fest Saturday.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

In 2017, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson visited the first-ever Cap Times Idea Fest in 2017 for a one-on-one that heavily focused on foreign affairs and immigration policy. 

In 2019, Johnson made his return to the fest for round two, once again delving into a vision on comprehensive immigration reform, and his take on the U.S.'s relationship with Russia. The interview with WKOW's Capitol Bureau Chief Emilee Fannon also touched on gun reform, gerrymandering and the state of the 2020 Democratic primaries.

Listen to the talk on Live from Cap Times Idea Fest below:

For more Idea Fest coverage, be sure to subscribe to Live from Cap Times Idea Fest

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.