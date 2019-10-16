9-14-19IdeaFest3892-09152019161109 (copy)

State Rep. Sheila Stubbs speaks during a panel titled "Should legal marijuana come to Wisconsin?" in the Pyle Center during Idea Fest.

 LAUREN JUSTICE

As states like Illinois pass marijuana legalization legislation, it raises some questions for Wisconsin. One of the big ones: Could the state soon become an “island of prohibition,” as state Rep. Melissa Sargent puts it, in a sea of legal weed?

Sargent was one of the panelists at the Cap Times Idea Fest who joined city editor Jason Joyce to talk about the state of weed in Wisconsin. Also on hand was another Democratic state representative, Sheila Stubbs, and the attorney Paloma Kennedy, who has specialized in Wisconsin’s industrialized hemp law, and CBD oils and products.

Check out the conversation they had below:

