CAP TIMES IDEA FEST DAY 2 (copy)

Eloise Anderson, chair emeritus, Secretaries Innovation Group, and Cori Kramer, executive director, Center Forward, discuss "Is there a political center?" at the Cap Times Idea Fest.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Conventional wisdom has it that American politics is increasingly driven by extremists on either end of the spectrum. But is that true?

This week on the Live from Cap Times Idea Fest podcast, we're bringing you a panel featuring a bipartisan group of analysts and politicians, who weigh in on the polarization of politics in 2019. The conversation, moderated by Foley & Lardner director of public affairs Scott Klug, featured:

  • Reid Ribble, a former Republican congressman and currently the CEO of the National Roofing Contractors Association.
  • Eloise Anderson, Chair Emeritus of the Secretaries Innovation Group
  • Larry LaRocco, co-Founder of LaRocco & Associates
  • Cori Kramer, the executive director of Center Forward

