Seattle, while booming, has also become a cautionary tale for cities like Madison: Even as its economy thrives, it's suffering from rocketing housing prices and rates of homelessness.
Today, on Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, we have a panel all about how the city can avoid a similar fate, featuring Madison's Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Also on the panel, moderated by managing director of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation Erik Iverson, was Exact Sciences president and CEO Kevin Conroy, and Urban League of Greater Madison president and CEO Ruben Anthony.
