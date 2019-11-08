What happens when predominantly white, non-disabled theater companies try to diversify the stories they tell and artists they work with? What are the considerations for directors and actors? What are the challenges, rewards and potential pitfalls when theaters make deliberate moves to tell a wider range of stories?
A panel led by Cap Times arts writer Lindsay Christians at the Idea Fest took on those questions and then some. The panel on promoting anti-racism in theater included:
- Loryn Jonelis, an actor
- Lori Kido Lopez, an Associate Professor of Media and Cultural Studies in the Communication Arts Department
- Kathleen Tissot, drama adviser and theater director
- Marti Gobel, a Milwaukee based actor, director and teaching artist
