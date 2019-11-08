CAP TIMES IDEA FEST DAY 2 (copy)

Cap Times arts writer and food editor Lindsay Christians moderates a panel on diversity and inclusion in theater with Loryn Jonelis, actor; Lori Lopez, associate professor UW-Madison and Kathleen Tissot, drama advisor, at the Cap Times Idea Fest.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

What happens when predominantly white, non-disabled theater companies try to diversify the stories they tell and artists they work with? What are the considerations for directors and actors? What are the challenges, rewards and potential pitfalls when theaters make deliberate moves to tell a wider range of stories?

A panel led by Cap Times arts writer Lindsay Christians at the Idea Fest took on those questions and then some. The panel on promoting anti-racism in theater included:

  • Loryn Jonelis, an actor
  • Lori Kido Lopez, an Associate Professor of Media and Cultural Studies in the Communication Arts Department
  • Kathleen Tissot, drama adviser and theater director
  • Marti Gobel, a Milwaukee based actor, director and teaching artist
 

For more Idea Fest coverage, be sure to subscribe to Live from Cap Times Idea Fest

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.