CAP TIMES IDEA FEST (copy)

Jessie Opoien, moderator and Cap Times opinion editor, speaks with Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee, during the Cap Times Idea Fest on Friday.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

It's time for another season of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest, the podcast bringing you the best conversations from the annual multi-day festival at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. To kick things off, we're bringing you a highlight from the 2019 festival: Opinion editor Jessie Opoien's interview with Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.

Perez flew to Madison from Houston, Texas right after the Democratic presidential debate on Sept. 12, and after grabbing a quick bite to eat on the Memorial Union terrace, joined Jessie on the stage of Shannon Hall for a conversation about the state of the Democratic Party and the 2020 race. In their extensive talk, Perez discussed his own ties to Wisconsin, his party's ground game in the state, his thoughts on the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates, and his feelings on socialism becoming a growing theme in political discourse on the left.

And, of course, there's the ultimate question: What is Tom Perez's favorite Wisconsin beer, and Wisconsin cheese?

For more Idea Fest coverage, be sure to subscribe to Live from Cap Times Idea Fest

Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, MadsplainersThe Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.