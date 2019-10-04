It was propitious timing for Julián and Joaquin Castro to visit Madison for this year's Idea Fest, and not just because Julian had just caused a stir for his performance at September's Democratic primary debates. It turns out that their visit to Madison came just days before the twin brothers celebrated their 45th birthday.
On today's episode of Live from Cap Times Idea Fest — the podcast bringing you the best conversations from the annual multi-day festival at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus — we're bringing you the conversation the Castro brothers had with Washington Post Associate Editor David Maraniss.
Julián is a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio. Joaquin is serving his fourth term in Congress, where he serves on the House Intelligence Committee. In their talk, the two talk about the Castros' childhood in Texas, their history in city and federal politics, the state of the Democratic primaries, and the current landscape of politics in their home state.
