Two long-serving federal judges, one active and one retired, shared what the state's trajectory toward mass incarceration has looked like from their perspective on the bench at this year's Idea Fest.
District Court Judge Lynn Adelman and retired Appeals Court Judge Paul Higginbotham spoke with Cap Times associate editor John Nichols at the fest on their visions for criminal justice reform. The two shared their thoughts on marijuana legalization, the dynamics of rehabilitation versus punishment, and what a meaningful road to decarceration could look like.
