The Cap Times tried a little something new last year: a podcast about Wisconsin's 2018 elections. Wedge Issues features interviews with candidates, strategists, analysts and power players in Wisconsin politics, with conversations about about everything from their favorite beers and cheeses to their policy ideals.
We had so much fun with it that we're starting it back up in the new year — but until then, we've rounded up the five most-listened to episodes of 2018.
1. Live, at Brocach!
One week after the election, Maggie Gau, campaign manager and chief of staff to Gov.-elect Tony Evers, and Brian Reisinger, senior adviser to Gov. Scott Walker's campaign and vice president at Platform Communications, joined me to talk about the gubernatorial election.
In the first-ever live episode of Wedge Issues, Gau and Reisinger gave honest assessments of what the campaigns did well, what they might have done differently and why they think the election turned out the way it did. And, in the Wedge Issues tradition, they shared their favorite Wisconsin beers and cheeses.
If you missed it (or you loved it so much you want to hear it again), listen here:
2. Holy mackerel, let's talk about the election
Cap Times news editor Jason Joyce joined me to talk about how I covered election night, what stood out from the results and what we were watching for in Madison in the weeks that followed.
November feels like it was a lifetime ago. Transport yourself back to the week of the election here:
3. Scott Walker
After visiting with voters in the tailgate lots outside Lambeau Field on the Green Bay Packers' Sept. 30 game against the Buffalo Bills, Walker talked with me about how he hopes his time as governor will be defined, why he said a third term would be his last and which Star Wars movie is his favorite. We also talked about the ham sandwiches he's eaten nearly every day for lunch for the last 25 years.
Listen to the governor's episode here:
4. Rick Esenberg
Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, joined me to talk about the conservative organization he founded in 2011. Esenberg launched WILL in part because he saw a need for an organized legal effort to defend conservative and libertarian causes. The organization has grown since then, and now includes research and advocacy arms.
WILL was quick to declare itself "ready to fight" after Evers was elected.
Listen to Esenberg discuss WILL's past and future here:
5. Kelda Roys
Roys, a former state legislator and the CEO and founder of real estate tech company OpenHomes, was a member of the large field of Democrats who battled for the chance to challenge Walker for the governorship. Roys was one of the first candidates to appear on Wedge Issues, where she talked about why she thinks Wisconsin is ready for a "new generation" of leaders and why she ran for governor.
Listen to her interview here: