The Wisconsin gubernatorial race remains close, with a new poll showing Democrat Tony Evers leading Republican Gov. Scott Walker by four percentage points.
The poll, conducted by the liberal firm Public Policy Polling, was commissioned by the High Ground Action Fund, a Milwaukee-based group that supports liberal and Democratic candidates and causes. Evers' campaign has also commissioned polls from PPP, according to its July 2018 finance report, which listed two payments to the firm in January and May.
The results of the survey align closely with a PPP poll released last month, which showed Evers leading Walker by five points.
"This race has stayed remarkably stable from our perspective," said PPP polling analyst Jim Williams.
In a survey of 726 Wisconsin voters conducted Sept. 4-5, 49 percent said they would vote for Evers, while 45 percent said they would support Walker. Six percent were undecided. The margin of error was four percent.
Independent voters were the most represented in the poll results — 36 percent of respondents identified as such, compared to 33 percent who identified as Democrats and 31 percent who identified as Republicans.
This poll comes two weeks after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Walker leading Evers by two points among registered voters, and one week after a Suffolk University/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel poll showed Evers leading Walker by two points.
"When there’s a bunch of different polls out there, the truth is somewhere in the middle," Williams said.
This story has been updated to note that Tony Evers' campaign has previously commissioned polls from Public Policy Polling.