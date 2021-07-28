LGBTQ political representation is on the rise, and Wisconsin is doing its part

The Madison area is home to nine of Wisconsin's LGBTQ elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The number of state lawmakers in Wisconsin who identify as LGBTQ is up from four in 2017, the first year of the report, to six in 2021. That's half of the national high of 12 in Vermont.

Despite the steady growth in LGBTQ elected officials — up more than double from 2017 — LGBTQ Victory Institute president and CEO Annise Parker, a former mayor of Houston, said it will still take "decades" to reach equitable representation in government at the current pace.

"This lack of representation has enormous consequences, because LGBTQ elected officials are best positioned to defend against anti-LGBTQ legislative attacks and to change the hearts and minds of colleagues in supporting inclusive policies," Parker said in a statement. "A moonshot effort to increase our numbers is essential to advancing equality at every level of government — and a large part of that is showing LGBTQ people that running for office is our best bet to achieve lasting social change."

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.