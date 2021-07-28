LGBTQ political representation is on the rise, and Wisconsin is doing its part

Wisconsin is in the middle of the pack for LGBTQ representation in government compared to the rest of the country, according to an annual report from LGBTQ Victory Institute — a national group that trains LGBTQ candidates to run for office.
The report measures the number of out LGBTQ officials at the local, state and federal levels. It identified 986 out LGBTQ officials throughout the country — an increase of 17% from last year. But while representation has increased significantly, just 0.19% of U.S. elected officials openly identify as LGBTQ, while 5.6% of the population as a whole identifies that way. That means 28,116 more LGBTQ people need to be elected to achieve equitable representation at the national level.
Wisconsin contributes 22 LGBTQ officials to the national total — accounting for about 2.2%.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who previously served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, in the state Assembly and in the U.S. House of Representatives, became the country's first openly LGBTQ person elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, and won reelection in 2018. She was joined in the Senate by Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, the Senate's first openly bisexual member, in 2019.
The Madison area is home to nine of Wisconsin's LGBTQ elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
The number of state lawmakers in Wisconsin who identify as LGBTQ is up from four in 2017, the first year of the report, to six in 2021. That's half of the national high of 12 in Vermont.
Despite the steady growth in LGBTQ elected officials — up more than double from 2017 — LGBTQ Victory Institute president and CEO Annise Parker, a former mayor of Houston, said it will still take "decades" to reach equitable representation in government at the current pace.
"This lack of representation has enormous consequences, because LGBTQ elected officials are best positioned to defend against anti-LGBTQ legislative attacks and to change the hearts and minds of colleagues in supporting inclusive policies," Parker said in a statement. "A moonshot effort to increase our numbers is essential to advancing equality at every level of government — and a large part of that is showing LGBTQ people that running for office is our best bet to achieve lasting social change."
