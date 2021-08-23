Lawsuits challenge Wisconsin's electoral maps at state, federal levels

Lawsuits filed Monday by a conservative law firm and a progressive law firm are the second and third in recent weeks to challenge Wisconsin's electoral maps — all before the Legislature has begun the redistricting process for the next decade.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed an original action Monday with the state Supreme Court asking it to declare the state's current maps unconstitutional and take over the boundary-drawing process. Hours later, Law Forward filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court asking a three-judge panel of federal judges to do the same.
These challenges follow a federal lawsuit filed earlier this month by the liberal legal group Democracy Docket. All three were prompted by the release of U.S. Census Bureau data that will be used for redistricting.
The Democracy Docket lawsuit also argues the current maps — drawn by Republicans in 2011 — are unconstitutional, and asks the federal court to produce a new set of maps.
All three lawsuits rely on the prediction that the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — known more for their impasses than their agreements — will not be able to reach consensus on new maps.
All three lawsuits also contend that, based on 2020 census data released on Aug. 12, population shifts have rendered Wisconsin's legislative districts malapportioned, no longer fulfilling the principle of "one person, one vote."
Plaintiffs in the WILL suit are four Wisconsin voters who live in districts that have seen significant population growth, thus "diluting" their votes compared to people living in less populated districts. The Democracy Docket challenge represents six Wisconsin voters in overpopulated districts who "intend to advocate and vote for Democratic candidates" in 2022.
Law Forward is representing Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC), Voces de la Frontera, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and three voters who live in now overpopulated districts.
"The redistricting process cuts to the heart of our democratic form of government. … All Wisconsin voters deserve to have their voices reflected fairly in our state government. Our Legislature and the policy choices they make should reflect the will of the people," said Law Forward litigation director Doug Poland in a statement.
WILL is asking the state Supreme Court to take its lawsuit directly, rather than start the case in the lower courts. Justices aligned with conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the court, although conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn has broken rank with the bloc in several polarizing cases.
"Adopting new legislative maps is a state responsibility. If the Legislature and governor cannot agree, it is entirely appropriate — even necessary — for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a branch of state government, to pass a judicial apportionment plan to adopt constitutional maps," said WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg in a statement.
The state Supreme Court rejected a request from WILL in May to have all state redistricting challenges go directly to the Supreme Court; however, the court did not shut the door on hearing future redistricting cases.
The federal lawsuits will go to a three-judge panel assembled by Diane Sykes, the chief judge of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. A panel composed of two judges nominated by President Barack Obama and one nominated by President Donald Trump has been assigned to the Democracy Docket case. Because of the similarities between the two challenges, the Democracy Docket and Law Forward cases could be consolidated and considered together.
"We continue to call on the Legislature to work with Gov. Evers in the best interest of all Wisconsin residents to pass a fair map and avoid costly litigation and a drawn-out process," said Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda in a statement.
If that does not occur, Chheda said, the Law Forward challenge "provides a vehicle for courts to ensure citizens have fair maps for the next decade." Chheda argued the state Supreme Court is "ill-suited" to handle redistricting issues.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said earlier this month that he is "confident (legislators) will draw a map that the governor will sign."
Vos encouraged people to visit a new website to offer feedback on the process. Wisconsin residents can submit "a statewide map, regional plan, or community of interest" from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15 on the "Draw Your District" site.
At the same time, Evers has pushed for a redistricting process that is "fair and free from partisan bias," as established in guidelines issued by his People's Maps Commission.
Evers has the authority to veto any map the Republican-led Legislature gives him.
The 2011 maps have made Wisconsin one of the most gerrymandered states in the country — but attempts to challenge them ultimately failed when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that electoral maps should be assessed by state courts.
The 2011 redistricting process was unusual in that one party had control of state government. Government was divided in the four redistricting processes prior to that, and because the parties did not agree, it was up to a federal court to draw the maps.
