The state Senate could return to approve an incentive package designed to keep hundreds of paper company jobs in Wisconsin, Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, said Tuesday.
Roth said in a statement that he will work with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to bring senators back to the Capitol following the news that Kimberly-Clark is open to negotiating with the state's economic development agency in an effort to prevent the company from closing two plants located in Neenah and Fox Crossing, resulting in the loss of 610 jobs from the Fox Valley region.
The Appleton Post Crescent first reported on Tuesday that United Steelworkers Local 2-482 reached an agreement on Monday that would "provide Kimberly-Clark with concessions that would allow the facility to remain open." The agreement hinges on the state approving a tax incentive package initially proposed by Gov. Scott Walker in February.
Kimberly-Clark spokesman Terry Balluck said with the union agreement in place, the company is now able to "commit to using the incentives if the proposed legislation is passed and an agreement with WEDC is reached."
"These incentives, together with the new agreement, allow the company to better meet some of the challenging objectives of our global restructuring program. We will not comment further on the bargain, tentative agreement or a final decision regarding the Neenah Cold Spring facility until it is appropriate to do so," Balluck said in a statement.
The state Assembly approved the package, which is modeled after the incentives offered to electronics manufacturing company Foxconn, in February.
Under the bill, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation could give Kimberly-Clark refundable tax credits equal to 17 percent of the company's payroll at its Neenah and Fox Crossing facilities. Kimberly-Clark would also be exempt from paying sales taxes on any building materials used for construction or development at those facilities, and would receive a 15 percent capital investment credit.
The legislation includes similar clawback provisions to the ones Foxconn is subjected to under its contract with the state. Any agreement reached between the state and Kimberly-Clark would be in effect for up to 15 years.
According to an estimate from WEDC, the company could receive between $7 million and $8 million per year under the bill.
The Senate did not approve the legislation before the end of the legislative session because it was unclear whether the company would accept the deal.
"This is great news for the workers at Kimberly-Clark and for the paper industry here in Wisconsin," Roth said in a statement. "I want to thank both Kimberly-Clark and the union for their hard work in reaching an agreement and now I will be working with Majority Leader Fitzgerald and members to help get the Senate in a position to come back in and pass this important legislation."
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said he will work with Roth to provide "any support he needs to get this approved."
A Fitzgerald spokesman said the senator plans to speak next week with members of the Republican caucus; Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-LaCrosse; and Walker "to determine the most appropriate and realistic path forward for the Senate."
"Sen. Roth and Sen. Fitzgerald already killed this bill once and it doesn’t look like their Republican majority is any closer to getting a deal done this time around," Shilling said in a statement. "Democrats remain committed to protecting jobs, supporting workers and partnering with businesses to remain competitive. Rather than giving tax breaks to corporations that outsource jobs and shut down factories, the Papermaker Fund bill authored by Sen. Hansen and Rep. Stuck would benefit workers at all of the paper companies in Wisconsin and ensure that this important industry can continue to grow and be successful into the future."
Hansen; Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh; and Rep. Amanda Stuck, D-Appleton, were joined earlier this year by Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson in requesting $60 million to fund two revolving loan programs that would improve the mills' energy and water efficiency and help them transition to making brown paper products.
A WEDC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The agreement reached between Kimberly-Clark and the United Steelworkers is outstanding news, and we look forward to working with Senate leaders and the company to keep hundreds of good-paying, family-supporting jobs in the Fox Valley," Walker said in a statement.