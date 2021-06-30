Judge rules Assembly broke the law by withholding harassment records

Lawyers for the HR officials said after the staffer shared details of the incident with the Cap Times, they developed a “new understanding that the Victim no longer objects to details of the incident” being released, as long as she remained anonymous.

“The LHRO has determined the legislative policy recognizing the strong public interest in allowing access now outweighs any interest in preserving the confidentiality of the details surrounding the events involving Representative Gruszynski,” a letter from the attorneys said.

The information — including an investigation report dated Dec. 17, a statement from the staffer from Nov. 26, and screenshots of Facebook messages between Gruszynski and the staffer — confirmed what the staffer, two of her friends and a Democratic lawmaker told the Cap Times in August.

The staffer said Gruszynski had invited her back to his hotel room and threatened to follow her home after she repeatedly declined his advances on Oct. 30, 2019. Calling his behavior “calculated,” the staffer insisted it wasn’t “an offhand joke or a flirtatious comment.”

“It was an explicit conversation to pressure me to going back with him and having sex with him,” she said. “That’s what it was and people should know that that’s what it was.”