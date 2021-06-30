Judge rules Assembly broke the law by withholding harassment records

Assembly leaders violated Wisconsin's open records law by refusing to release records from an investigation into sexual harassment by a lawmaker, a Dane County Circuit Court judge ruled on Wednesday.
The Capital Times, the Wisconsin State Journal, the Associated Press and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, along with open records advocate Jonathan Anderson, filed a lawsuit in March 2020, seeking records regarding allegations that then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay, sexually harassed a legislative staffer.
The staffer filed a complaint against Gruszyinski following an incident in October 2019 at a Madison bar. The Legislature’s human resources office substantiated the allegations, and Assembly leaders stripped Gruszynski of committee assignments and barred him from caucusing with his colleagues.
Then-Assembly Chief Clerk Patrick Fuller, who has since retired, denied requests to release the complaint and investigative documents, arguing that doing so would compromise the privacy and dignity of the employee and could have a chilling effect on future victims coming forward. Those concerns, he said, outweighed the public’s right to know.
Attorneys Tom Kamenick, founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, and Christa Westerberg, a vice president with the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, who represented the plaintiffs in the case, said the Legislature has consistently withheld records related to allegations of misconduct by lawmakers.
The state’s open records law states that the law “shall be construed in every instance with a presumption of complete public access,” and that the “denial of public access generally is contrary to the public interest, and only in an exceptional case may access be denied.”
The staffer Gruszynski harassed spoke with the Cap Times in August 2020, days before he lost a primary challenge by a landslide to current Rep. Kristina Shelton. The allegations played a central role in the race.
Legislative human resource officials then released the records, with redactions, a week after the Cap Times spoke with the staffer and two days after Grusyznski lost his reelection bid.
Lawyers for the HR officials said after the staffer shared details of the incident with the Cap Times, they developed a “new understanding that the Victim no longer objects to details of the incident” being released, as long as she remained anonymous.
“The LHRO has determined the legislative policy recognizing the strong public interest in allowing access now outweighs any interest in preserving the confidentiality of the details surrounding the events involving Representative Gruszynski,” a letter from the attorneys said.
The information — including an investigation report dated Dec. 17, a statement from the staffer from Nov. 26, and screenshots of Facebook messages between Gruszynski and the staffer — confirmed what the staffer, two of her friends and a Democratic lawmaker told the Cap Times in August.
The staffer said Gruszynski had invited her back to his hotel room and threatened to follow her home after she repeatedly declined his advances on Oct. 30, 2019. Calling his behavior “calculated,” the staffer insisted it wasn’t “an offhand joke or a flirtatious comment.”
“It was an explicit conversation to pressure me to going back with him and having sex with him,” she said. “That’s what it was and people should know that that’s what it was.”
Gruszynski has said he "strongly" refutes any accusation his behavior was calculated and said no "accusations of threatening or intimidating the staffer was ever told to me." He also reiterated that he has said he “was incredibly drunk," his comments were "unacceptable" and he was remorseful for his actions.
Judge Juan Colás ruled on Wednesday that Assembly leaders violated the open records law by refusing to release the records after the initial request, and again by improperly redacting the names of non-witnesses and information that Grusyznski had shared related to his health.
The Legislature has five days to release the unredacted records, and has been ordered to pay the plaintiffs' attorney fees.
Briana Reilly and Steven Elbow contributed to this story.
