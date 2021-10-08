Judge orders release of records from Wisconsin election investigation

"Given Gableman's public comments today there still seems to be a lack of clarity about this issue. A subpoena is a legal directive and Rep. Vos should formally rescind it," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement.

In a response to Kloster, Haas stated his "clear recollection," along with notes taken during his original conversation with the former Trump official, that the city would be in compliance by providing its responses to previous public records requests.

"You also specifically stated that the documents could be submitted on a thumb drive and sent by certified mail to the Special Counsel’s Office. To make sure I understood, I repeated that back to you and you confirmed my understanding," Haas wrote.

Haas said his office plans to provide records from the public records requests by Oct. 15.

"As we also agreed, the Special Counsel can certainly reserve the right to request additional documents and schedule interviews after reviewing the voluminous documents that will be provided," Haas wrote. "Please let me know if you have any concerns or questions regarding this approach. We certainly hope we can resolve any questions cooperatively."

This story will continue to be updated.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.