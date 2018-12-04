Incoming Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul warned Republican lawmakers against passing legislation to curb his authority and strip powers from the executive branch, arguing the moves would be both undemocratic and fiscally irresponsible.
"This legislation is an effort to undermine the results of the elections that we just had," Kaul, a Democrat, told reporters Tuesday morning in the state Capitol.
Lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature are set to vote Tuesday afternoon on a set of bills that would reduce the powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers' administration and the state Department of Justice.
Members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee voted on party lines just after midnight Tuesday to advance the legislation, which was introduced by Republican legislative leaders Friday afternoon.
Included in the legislation are measures that would give the Legislature, which is controlled by Republican majorities in both houses, more influence over litigation decisions traditionally made by the attorney general.
Under the bills, lawmakers could opt to hire private attorneys at taxpayers' expense rather than be represented by the DOJ when state laws are challenged in court. By giving legislators oversight over litigation, Wisconsin could continue to participate in a multi-state lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act against the wishes of the governor and attorney general. Both Kaul and Evers promised during their campaigns that they would pull Wisconsin out of the litigation.
"I ran saying I thought Wisconsin should withdraw from this lawsuit that’s seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act," Kaul said. "What they're doing is essentially making a debate that happened in the governor’s race into a sham."
The GOP legislation would also eliminate the Office of the Solicitor General, which oversees high-profile cases, and allow lawmakers to decide how court settlements are spent.
If the bills are passed and signed into law, Kaul said they are "virtually certain to end up in litigation." If enacted, the laws would draw resources away from the DOJ and slow down its work.
"This is fiscally irresponsible and the process is reckless," he said.
The provisions directed at the attorney general's authority are included in a broader package of bills that would narrow the state's window for early voting, give the Legislature more influence over the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, prevent Evers from banning guns in the Capitol, make it difficult for Evers to implement rules that dictate how state laws are enforced and more.
"I would encourage Gov. Walker to think hard about whether he really wants to make one of the defining parts of his legacy undermining the democratic process we have here in Wisconsin," Kaul said.
Walker signaled support for the bills on Monday, arguing they don't rein in power to the degree that has been described.
Republicans defending the effort have said the bills will enforce a balance of power among the branches of state government.
The committee vote drew about a thousand protesters to the Capitol on Monday.