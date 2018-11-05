Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Gov. Scott Walker and challenger Tony Evers. Regardless of how Tuesday’s vote turns out, we’re sure you’re going to want to hear behind-the-scenes stories of what happened and what the future will bring, so please join us for a special live recording of Wedge Issues, Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien’s political podcast, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-8 p.m.
Joining her for the taping on the second floor of Brocach on the Capitol Square (7 W. Main St.) will be Evers campaign manager Maggie Gau and Walker campaign senior adviser Brian Reisinger. Tickets are $10, available at wedgeissues.eventbrite.com or at the door. Seating will be limited, so don’t delay your purchase. Complimentary light snacks will be served for guests and a cash bar will be available.
Hope to see you there.