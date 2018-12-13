In her fourth year leading Senate Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said she sees Democrats and Republicans in an "arranged marriage" as they prepare to navigate divided government. In an interview, she shared her hopes and goals for the coming legislative session. The interview has been edited for length.
It’s been an interesting couple of weeks. How are you feeling about the mood of the Senate right now?
I think it’s a good thing that we’ve got three weeks to go home and hit reset. I think my colleagues are in the middle of the five stages of grief from Elisabeth Kübler-Ross: denial and anger and bargaining and depression and finally acceptance. We’re in an arranged marriage as we go into the next session, as a split Legislature and trying to figure out the dynamics and the role that we play. I want to be optimistic that we can be a functioning Legislature and work with the governor who introduces his budget. So this last week of the extraordinary session doesn’t help to build trust going into January, and nobody wants to go first on that legislative trust.
I think the governor-elect continuing that message of bringing people together and finding bipartisan areas that we can find agreement on and again being gracious, because the residents of Wisconsin, they want us to figure things out. They want us to be problem solvers, they want us to move on. So I challenge my colleagues to be reflective in the next three, four weeks at home, and then we come back in January to figure out this new dynamic where we need each other in order to be effective and productive. As Democrats, we need the support of Republicans to get our bills through the Legislature, but as Republicans, they need Democrats to sign off and be supportive of their ideas and ultimately to have the governor sign them into law. Very few people in the majority party have worked with a Democratic governor. There’s going to be some adjustments, and new-world realities of a Democratic administration and a Republican Legislature.
What is the role of Democrats in the Senate with a Republican majority and a Democratic governor?
I want to be a good partner with the incoming governor’s administration and help amplify and work on the issues and agenda that Gov.-elect Evers brings forward. Many of those issues are going to be the same issues that we as Democrats talked about for many sessions: adequately funding our public schools, a bipartisan fix on transportation, affordable access to quality health care, affordable childcare, making sure people in their retirement years have access to a secure retirement, refinancing student loan debt, broadband connectivity. I hope some of this finds bipartisan bandwidth with the numbers to get stuff done.
You’ve said your biggest regret at the end of sessions tends to be not reaching a transportation solution. Are there other things you feel were missed opportunities?
Transportation is the big one. I think going forward, obviously we have a governor who has public education as his wheelhouse, so recognizing that we have a governor who has led the Department of Public Instruction for many years, however we still have that Republican Legislature that has put forward and supported deep cuts to our public education system. Obviously I think Gov.-elect Evers brings to the table a long understanding of the importance of healthy kids, healthy families, education, the connection to workforce development and training that is needed, so I hope that that support and advocacy for kids in the state meets a greater intersection here as we move forward on different areas of the budget.
Looking at this year’s elections, what were your takeaways for Democrats in the Legislature this year?
We started out with two special election wins in January and in June, and I think that momentum helped us to recruit fantastic candidates and build momentum to November, and yes, it was bittersweet losing Sen. Frostman in the 1st District in November. But because we had such good candidates, they were strong, they were strategic, it narrowed those margins, and it made it possible for close victories.
I think our biggest challenge is the maps. With a Democrat in the executive branch, there is a seat at the table, so looking at the census, looking at redistricting, it’s at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now, what a dynamic shift, having a Democrat now as sort of the goalie — to stop those bad shots, but also then to be a voice on redistricting. Once you’re in power you want to keep those lines, to keep the power, and if you’re not in power, your goal is to get there — and I think what the goal should be is fair maps in the state.
So, all things being equal on the maps, how do Democrats take the majority?
We have done very well, statewide numbers, we have had more votes cast for Democrats than Republicans. So again, creating those fair maps would be huge. And dealing with campaign finance reform and how we get there. I don’t know if it’s something that’s on the radar of folks, but whenever you come off an election and hear $31 million spent by Republicans, $30 million spent by Democrats, that’s an obscene amount of money. Fair maps is something we need to be working toward. Gerrymandering works. That’s why they’ve done it.
You named some things you’re hoping to work on in the next session. Where are the areas you think real headway could be made in terms of cooperation?
I hope transportation is one. In the past, that was a bipartisan effort. There’s a right lane, a left lane, you have to merge together. We don’t know who the secretaries are, who will be named yet, but I hope that is one. Workforce development and talent retention. Worker training continues to be an area that we should be able to find some agreement. Funding our schools. An example of bipartisanship has been opioids, the HOPE agenda, and also this year, working on Fostering Futures.
Do you feel like bridges were burned in the extraordinary session, or can that working relationship be salvaged?
That is tough. I want to believe that we can all bring ourselves up and that we can deliver a legislative relationship that is worthy of the people who elect us, who expect us to get along and be professional and be problem solvers. It doesn’t help.
This is a hard place to build legislative trust, and who goes first — you don’t want to have your hand bitten off and shenanigans and feeling like you’re rolled. It’s a new day. We’re going to have growing pains. We don’t know what the table is going to look like, where we’re seated and how we can move forward, but I think voters want us to, they expect us to. And I think the governor-elect has been very gracious about the tone of wanting to find good people, finding people for some of these advisory groups that are of a Republican nature. The tone comes from the governor-elect, it comes from legislative leaders encouraging our colleagues to find common ground and work together.
Gov. Walker has blamed Senate Democrats for the failure of the Kimberly-Clark bill to pass. Republicans didn’t have enough votes, but do you feel OK with the way this has played out? Was it the right move to let Republicans figure it out on their own?
I understand that WEDC is still talking with Kimberly-Clark, and I don’t think there was ever a genuine effort to bring on board Democratic ideas to get there. As I look ahead, we find ourselves in an arranged marriage, Democrats and Republicans, and we need each other. Democrats had ideas that were not seriously brought on board or looked at, and it’s tough. We’ll see if something can happen now with Democratic leadership in the governor’s office to point that ship forward. It was a bait-and-switch. There was not the votes and the support, and early on, many Republican senators said they wouldn’t support it. I don’t think there were genuine overtures made to the Democratic caucus about working together. It was more like, I’ll call them and I’ll check the box.
What are you most looking forward to in having a Democrat in the governor’s office?
We feel like now we’ve got a partner, an ally in the executive branch. Last week on the floor I was thinking about it, that is the last time we as Senate Democrats feel like we are the last line of defense in preventing things from happening in the state that we don’t agree with, that we feel are not in the best interest of Wisconsin. That is a psychological shift. I think it’s going to be a game-changer for us, and it’ll be nice to have input on a budget with some of our Democratic ideas and priorities. It’s been eight years since we’ve had a Democratic governor. We’re looking forward to the will of the people, recognizing they elected a new direction, and the end of divide-and-conquer mentality. I’m looking forward to the leadership of Gov.-elect Evers and his style of collaboration.