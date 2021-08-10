'I've run out of gas': Ron Kind won't seek reelection in 2022

David Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the Cook Political Report, assessed Kind's decision as a "big setback" for House Democrats.

"For more than two decades western Wisconsin has been able to count on Ron Kind," said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement. "Thanks to his tremendous leadership, countless small businesses, farmers and families have a brighter future ahead of them. While his voice in Congress is going to be sorely missed, his legacy as a pragmatic and selfless leader will continue to move Wisconsin forward."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Kind always put his constituents ahead of partisan politics, and praised his public service to the state.

"He worked hard to support our Wisconsin farmers and understood the importance of carrying on our state’s proud tradition of being a national leader on issues of environment protection and conservation. I know the people he has represented in Congress appreciate the fact that he worked to expand access to quality, affordable health care, and that he stood up to those who have tried to take it away," Baldwin said in a statement.

Republicans saw the decision as a good omen for their chances of winning the House next year.