'I've run out of gas': Ron Kind won't seek reelection in 2022

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, one of Republicans' top targets in 2022, announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection for a 14th term.
The La Crosse Democrat has represented Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District since 1997. He was to face a challenge from Republican Derrick Van Orden, whom he defeated by about 11,000 votes in 2020.
Kind, who is considered a moderate Democrat, said during a news conference in La Crosse that he considers himself to be among a "dying breed" of politicians who prioritize common ground and pragmatism. He is the longest-serving current member of Congress from Wisconsin.
"The truth is, I've run out of gas," Kind, 58, said.
His decision comes ahead of the release of 2020 U.S. Census data that will be used to redraw voting districts throughout the country. Wisconsin is set to keep the same number of congressional districts — eight — but their boundaries will likely change.
Kind's district, which includes parts of central Wisconsin and much of western Wisconsin, was listed by the Cook Political Report as "leans Democratic" in 2020, when Kind won by 2.6 percentage points. Republican former President Donald Trump won the district in 2016 and 2020 by more than 4 points, after Democratic former President Barack Obama carried it by nearly 11 points in 2012.
David Wasserman, U.S. House editor of the Cook Political Report, assessed Kind's decision as a "big setback" for House Democrats.
"For more than two decades western Wisconsin has been able to count on Ron Kind," said Gov. Tony Evers in a statement. "Thanks to his tremendous leadership, countless small businesses, farmers and families have a brighter future ahead of them. While his voice in Congress is going to be sorely missed, his legacy as a pragmatic and selfless leader will continue to move Wisconsin forward."
Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Kind always put his constituents ahead of partisan politics, and praised his public service to the state.
"He worked hard to support our Wisconsin farmers and understood the importance of carrying on our state’s proud tradition of being a national leader on issues of environment protection and conservation. I know the people he has represented in Congress appreciate the fact that he worked to expand access to quality, affordable health care, and that he stood up to those who have tried to take it away," Baldwin said in a statement.
Republicans saw the decision as a good omen for their chances of winning the House next year.
National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said Kind's retirement is "the clearest sign yet that Democrats’ House majority is toast." And Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Andrew Hitt credited Van Orden for his "tireless efforts" to push Kind out, arguing that Republicans "are well-positioned to win this congressional seat for the first time in a quarter-century."
"I would like to thank Rep. Kind for serving in Washington for the last 24 years, and I wish him the best in his retirement," Van Orden said in a statement. "Today's announcement is indicative of what I hear every day as I travel the 3rd District: Wisconsinites want a change. Our campaign has shown that the people of the 3rd are ready for a proven, tested leader in Washington who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda, and ensure that our children and grandchildren will live in a safe and prosperous nation."
Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, is currently the only candidate in the race.
Kind's campaign had $1.4 million on hand, $630,000 of which was raised during the first half of the year, according to the most recent round of campaign finance reports. Van Orden reported $609,000 in his most recent report.
Partisan primaries for the seat will be held in August 2022, followed by the general election in November.
