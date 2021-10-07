'It's a body that is not representative of the American people': Wisconsin's Mandela Barnes eyes the U.S. Senate

This is another issue that I've talked to farmers about, because one of the bigger hindrances to keeping the next generation on the farm is how they'll get health insurance, especially among people who went to college and actually want to come back and work the land. If they're able to get a job that provides health insurance, too often they're going to take that opportunity instead of returning to the farm.

It's a shame that it would take federal intervention for us to finally expand BadgerCare here in the state. The Legislature, they need to do their job. And if it takes the federal government to come in to make sure that we are protecting people, then yes, of course I'll support it. But I think we absolutely have to think bigger. The goal has to be universal health care, whether it's Medicare for All or something else.

You’ve also made climate policy central to your campaign platform. How do you make that issue stick with Wisconsin voters?