'It's a body that is not representative of the American people': Wisconsin's Mandela Barnes eyes the U.S. Senate

State representative, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator.
That’s the path Mandela Barnes is trying to secure.
Barnes, who was elected in 2018 to serve as Wisconsin’s 45th lieutenant governor, got into the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in July, launching his campaign from his hometown of Milwaukee.
Thirty-four years old with an ambitious policy agenda, Barnes sat down with the Cap Times on Wednesday to discuss policy, the representation of young people in Washington and the campaign at-large. An in-depth Q&A with the Cap Times about dairy policy, health care, climate policy and more can be found below.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
If elected, you and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, will be the only 30-somethings serving in the U.S. Senate. What do you think that says about the body as a whole? And how important is it that young people are represented in Washington?
Honestly that's just one layer of the lack of representation in Washington. Of course there's not generational representation, but there is also a lack of representation in terms of life experience. It's a body that is not representative of the American people. Whether it's class, whether it's race, not even gender yet. So there's a long way to go. And I think that the Senate has been as unresponsive as it has been to these groups of people because of that lack of representation. People who don't bring in the diverse lived experiences of the people that they represent and, unfortunately, too, the Senate is not the most democratic institution.
With that being said, we see more working-class people get elected to the House. And we also see the House pass bills to address the concerns that people in cities and in towns all across America continue to face. Until the Senate is more representative, we're going to keep seeing this same cycle repeated.
All the talk in Washington right now is about infrastructure. Whether it’s the bipartisan bill that has been worked out or the multi-trillion dollar package that Democrats are haggling over, it’s all infrastructure. Should Democrats be willing to come down from $3.5 trillion or should they be pushing for President Biden’s agenda?
I hate to be cliché, but it's a historic moment. Right now we have an opportunity to address an overwhelming majority of the critical needs of people across this country. The dollar amount might come down, but we're still looking at a huge number that's going to do a lot of good. A trillion dollars is still a trillion dollars. Two trillion dollars is still a whole lot of money. But I don't want to get to this point where only some of the needs get addressed. And then we'll just say, "Next time. You know, we'll take care of this with the next one." Because we’ll “next time” ourselves into never.
It’s no secret that dairy farmers in Wisconsin are struggling. If elected, are you prepared to take hard votes on the Farm Bill and other legislation, even if it’s in opposition to deep-pocketed lobbyists?
Lobbyists are the people who are unfortunately getting represented with too many of these votes. The Senate, the federal government itself, has failed our family farmers. We remember when former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue had the audacity to show up in Wisconsin, of all places, to tell farmers "to get big or go home." That's not who we are.
Our small family farms are the fabric of rural communities. They helped shape the identity of this entire state. And to witness almost half of our family farms going under, that's devastating for many reasons. It's devastating economically, and it also continues this trend of inequality that we see all across the state, all across the country. Inequality doesn't just exist in big cities, it exists in rural Wisconsin, rural America.
I think that we have to get our priorities together. We can't just continue to fail these families. We're talking about thousands of families, thousands of farms. Think about the fabric of those communities. These are actual people — these aren't just numbers, these aren't just figures. This is destabilizing many communities across the state as well. People always talk about the direction, the viability of rural parts of the state, of rural parts of the country. Well, if we continue to go in this direction, things are going to continue to get worse.
Dairy farmers are also experiencing an unprecedented mental health crisis. As a senator, what would you like to see the federal government do to support mental health care for farmers?
I want to see the federal government pick up where state legislators have refused to act. Expansion of BadgerCare in Wisconsin would go a long way to provide the funding necessary to address the mental health crisis with our farmers. The USDA, of course, needs to be more supportive, but they aren't just there on the ground every day. They aren't just here in-state to hear those concerns directly from our family farmers. I've been able to travel to — there's no possible way to count how many farms — and that comes up as a recurring theme. It takes having had those conversations, bringing that perspective to Washington to be able to convince the USDA that this is a crisis within a crisis.
Since you mentioned health care, especially BadgerCare expansion, let’s talk about a plan from Sens. Tammy Baldwin, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock that would provide health coverage to millions of Americans living in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid. Is that something you’d support?
Of course. Anything that gets people in this state, across this country, the health care they deserve. We're in the middle of a public health crisis and people are leery of going to the doctor when they're sick because they don't know what's going to happen, they don't know how much it's going to cost. So the idea of delivering health care, health care systems in general, is frightening to a lot of people. We need to make sure that it is normalized, that people don't go to a hospital with anxiety, don't leave the hospital with anxiety — because anxiety related to health care costs is a real thing. A physical health issue can turn into a mental health issue if you get strapped with a bill that you can't pay.
This is another issue that I've talked to farmers about, because one of the bigger hindrances to keeping the next generation on the farm is how they'll get health insurance, especially among people who went to college and actually want to come back and work the land. If they're able to get a job that provides health insurance, too often they're going to take that opportunity instead of returning to the farm.
It's a shame that it would take federal intervention for us to finally expand BadgerCare here in the state. The Legislature, they need to do their job. And if it takes the federal government to come in to make sure that we are protecting people, then yes, of course I'll support it. But I think we absolutely have to think bigger. The goal has to be universal health care, whether it's Medicare for All or something else.
You’ve also made climate policy central to your campaign platform. How do you make that issue stick with Wisconsin voters?
I think folks are actually more receptive than people realize. There are some loud, contrarian voices, a lot of bad faith actors, but when we talk about the impacts of climate change is where we gain the most ground. We can go back to rural Wisconsin, talking about the seemingly never-ending rainy season or droughts. It feels like one or the other in recent years. Accordingly, a lot of our farmers are feeling a lack of certainty. They know something's up. So we talk about mitigation. Even if we did everything we could do today, we still have a long way to go before we stop the impacts of climate change all together. However, the steps that farmers can take — the steps any of us can take — to mitigate climate change will also be the steps that would help to reverse the impacts of climate change.
But the biggest opportunity we have is job creation. Good-paying jobs. That job growth is happening in states that aren't Wisconsin. We're not being held back by extractive industries existing in Wisconsin. There's no coal, there's no oil, and we have opportunities in solar, wind, geothermal — so many other areas for renewable energy. If we don't take advantage of it, climate change is going to be exacerbated and we're going to miss out on economic opportunities for people.
Finally, Sen. Baldwin has strongly supported stationing F-35s here in Madison. Would you have done the same?
I'd say that wouldn't be my direction.
The Cap Times plans to interview other candidates for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate as the campaign unfolds in the coming months. Visit CapTimes.com for more coverage of the campaign.
