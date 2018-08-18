Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...THROUGH MID MORNING. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS IN MANY AREAS. * IMPACTS...SLOW AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. DRIVERS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&