Democrat Tony Evers said Thursday that "everything is on the table" for transportation funding if he is elected governor.
At the same time, Evers indicated he would not raise the state's gas tax by as much as $1, as Republican Gov. Scott Walker has suggested he might.
"The governor loves to distract from his record around roads," Evers told reporters at the state Capitol. "I have never said we’re going to raise the gas tax a dollar. It’s ridiculous. Who the hell would, frankly?"
Evers took questions from reporters after delivering his annual State of Education speech in his capacity as state superintendent of public instruction. During that speech, Evers said Wisconsin's priorities under Walker are "out of whack."
"The pendulum is swinging back to a time when we value an investment in our kids’ futures and we demand our leaders do the same," Evers said in his speech. "We know there’s a better way. We know it’s time for a change. And change, folks, is in the air."
Hours before Evers' address, Republican lawmakers on the Legislature's budget committee warned in a news conference that Evers, if elected in November, would raise a variety of taxes and undo cuts implemented under Walker.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, argued that under Walker's leadership and Republican control of the Legislature, Wisconsin has seen tax relief balanced with investments in the state's priorities.
"Tony Evers could destroy all that we've accomplished with his reckless spending and massive tax increases that would be needed to support that spending," Born said.
Evers on Thursday promoted the education budget he proposed earlier this week. He is asking for $1.4 billion in additional funds, or a 10 percent increase, for the state's K-12 schools in the 2019-21 budget.
Evers' $15.4 billion budget request includes $606 million in new funding for special education programs, bringing funding for the programs up to $900 million by 2021. It also dedicates an additional $58 million to mental health programs, and an additional $41 million for bilingual-bicultural programs.
The plan would also overhaul the state's school funding formula, with two-thirds of public school funding coming from the state budget. He argued the changes would hold the line on taxes, but he also noted a recent Marquette University Law School poll that found 57 percent of Wisconsin voters would prefer to see more spending on public education than a reduction in property taxes.
Evers, asked about the Republicans' comments, said he rejects the assumption that taxes will increase if he is elected. He argued that taxes have gone up under Walker, pointing to communities that have approved referendums to hike local taxes in order to support K-12 schools.
"It will be our goal to keep taxes reasonable in the state of Wisconsin," Evers said, adding that his budget priorities would differ from Walker's.
Without committing to specifics, Evers said he would consider changes to the state's individual income tax brackets in a way that prioritizes "the people who need it most." He also suggested he would support eliminating the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, which reduces the state income tax for manufacturers and agricultural producers.
Democrats have long argued for an end to the credit, noting that more than three-quarters of it was projected to go to people earning more than $1 million per year in 2017. About $21 million was projected to go to 11 people making $35 million or more per year.
Supporters of the credit argue it’s helped stanch the loss of manufacturing jobs from the state.
"It has done exactly what we wanted, which is to grow our economy," said state Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst.
Evers also reiterated his support for eliminating the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and replacing it with another agency, likely modeled after the Department of Commerce that preceded the quasi-public WEDC.
He criticized Walker's approval of a deal worth billions with the Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn and said he is wary of similar deals. But he said he is "ready and wiling to work with Foxconn to make sure we hold their feet to the fire."
Asked for more specifics on what transportation funding options he would consider, Evers advocated for a bipartisan solution. He said he would meet with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, members of the construction industry and other stakeholders to come to an agreement, rather than "magically come up with a solution" on his own without their input. All options would be considered, he said, including raising the gas tax or implementing tolling.
"The bottom line is I’m willing to listen, and we're going to get people together and we’re going to fix this thing," Evers said.
A Marquette poll released Tuesday showed Evers leading Walker by five points among likely voters. Last month, Walker and Evers were tied, 46-46, among likely voters.