Immigrants and advocates flooded the halls of the state Capitol on Thursday urging lawmakers to support a provision in Gov. Tony Evers' budget that would allow people living in Wisconsin illegally to obtain driver's licenses and identification cards.
Evers' budget recommends extending eligibility for driver's licenses and ID cards to undocumented immigrants "if they comply with the driver knowledge and skills requirement applicable to other individuals."
According to the immigrant advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, participants from more than 11 cities came to Madison to rally in the Capitol rotunda, meet with lawmakers and hold a news conference.
German Sanchez of Omro made the trip. Sanchez is a dairy worker and a public relations representative for Casa Esther, a Catholic Worker house in Omro.
In an interview, Sanchez argued that the proposal would bring money into the state, both through fees paid to the Department of Transportation and through immigrants who would start purchasing car insurance in Wisconsin rather than from other states.
Sanchez argued undocumented immigrants aren't asking to be given anything for free. But some lawmakers who oppose the proposals have said it's not fair to make licenses available to people who have not gone through the legal immigration process.
"I would ask them, 'Did you drink milk this morning? Did you have cheese on your pizza today?'" Sanchez said in response. "What is behind the dairyland? Immigrant workers. Nobody knows who really moves that business."
Having a driver's license would change most immigrants' lives dramatically, Sanchez, who moved to Wisconsin from Mexico about eight years ago, said.
Rather than opposing the proposal outright, several Republican lawmakers have said immigration policies should be dealt with at the federal level, not in the state budget.
In 12 states and the District of Columbia, unauthorized immigrants may obtain driver's licenses if they provide documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate or passport and evidence of current state residency, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
According to reporting by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, immigrants now account for 40 percent of the state's dairy labor workforce. There is no measure of how many entered the country illegally, but an oft-cited federal report found that in 2001-02, about half the country's crop labor force did not have authorization to work in the United States.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation stated in its 2017 policy platform that it supports "under documented workers being able to obtain a provisional driver’s license with the completion of an instructional course."
The state's Dairy Business Association also supports the move.
"A person’s ability to drive legally should be based on whether that person can drive safely," said DBA president Tom Crave in a statement. "This provision is about public safety more than anything else. Also, in rural parts of the state, there is sometimes little alternative to driving. An otherwise responsible person should not have to break the law to drive to work or pick up their children from school."
Prior to the passage of the federal REAL ID Act in 2007, Wisconsin did not require applicants to prove citizenship or lawful immigration status to apply for a driver's license.