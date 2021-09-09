'I will fight for you': Rebecca Kleefisch launches 2022 campaign for Wisconsin governor

Lobbing charges of “failure” and “weakness” at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Republican former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch launched her long-expected gubernatorial campaign on Thursday.
“I am running because I have two kids who I want to choose Wisconsin to live their American dreams and one day raise families here,” Kleefisch said in a statement. “But that is only possible if we start putting the people first. We need safe communities, great education with real choice and real standards, and good-paying jobs.”
Kleefisch, 46, served for eight years with Gov. Scott Walker — surviving an attempted recall in 2012. The former television journalist launched the 1848 Project advocacy group — named for the year Wisconsin became a state — last fall. Since its launch, she has held frequent listening sessions and attended events throughout the state to inform the development of a conservative policy agenda.
Last week, through the 1848 Project, she released a set of policy proposals, before announcing her departure from the group on Sept. 3.
The Forward Agenda contains 56 recommendations including:
Hiring 1,000 more police officers
Funding police body cameras
Banning sanctuary cities
Increasing technical and trades training in high schools
Focusing tax credits on hiring and training workers
Expanding rural broadband
Raising civics education standards
Banning critical race theory in schools
Starting education savings accounts for special-needs students
Banning disqualification for insurance based on preexisting conditions
Expanding use of telemedicine
Limiting expansive executive powers in times of crisis
Ending gender-specific sales taxes
Shifting responsibility for election rules from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Legislature
Creating a right to sue for victims of viewpoint discrimination by big tech companies
Stopping the possibility of church closures during a pandemic
Requiring doctors to perform live-saving measures on any infant that shows signs of life, regardless of circumstance
Appointing originalist judges in the mold of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett
If elected, Kleefisch would be the first woman to serve as Wisconsin’s governor.
As lieutenant governor, Kleefisch focused heavily on workforce development. She also served as chair of the state’s Interagency Council on Homelessness, co-chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Opioid Abuse and the Governor’s Task Force on Minority Unemployment, and as director of the national Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.
“I’m a mother, a cancer survivor, and as your governor, I’ll always put you first and never back down. I have the backbone to get the job done and, together, we can build a stronger Wisconsin,” Kleefisch said.
In a video announcing her candidacy, Kleefisch took aim at Evers’ response to the protests and violence in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, accusing him of siding “with rioters” instead of the local community.
“As governor, I will fight for you,” Kleefisch said in the video.
Kleefisch also criticized Evers’ decision to veto a GOP bill that would have prematurely ended Wisconsin's participation in federal pandemic relief programs that increased the amount of government assistance available for unemployed people, along with his decision to close K-12 schools in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m a mom, a cancer survivor, and someone who’s had to clip coupons to pay the bills every month,” Kleefisch said in the video. “I’m on your side, because I’ve walked in your shoes. … I have the plan and the backbone to get Wisconsin back up on her feet.”
Evers, 69, announced his plans to seek reelection in June.
“We’re up against another decade of rigged maps. We’re up against stripping protections for preexisting conditions and a woman’s right to choose,” Evers said during the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s virtual convention in June. “We’re up against people who openly reject science and refuse to acknowledge climate change. We’re up against attacks on democracy itself, and a party doing everything they can to make voting more difficult.”
Kleefisch is the first prominent Republican candidate to formally announce a gubernatorial campaign. Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, also filed papers to run for governor this month. Other potential candidates include lobbyist and former Tommy Thompson aide Bill McCoshen and Marine veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson.
