In a radio ad airing in Wisconsin's 17th Senate District, state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, compares the state's Foxconn deal to a birthday coupon at the local hardware store.
"I have to spend $25 in order to get the $5 off, but I usually do that anyway," Marklein says in the ad. "You see, the Foxconn deal is just like this coupon. Foxconn has to invest $10 billion and create 13,000 good-paying jobs to get any benefit from the deal."
In fact, it's not quite that simple. Foxconn is eligible for incremental amounts of credits based on meeting benchmarks as it works its way toward its stated goals of investing $10 billion and creating 13,000 jobs in the state. Those benchmarks are measured each year of the contract starting in 2018.
Kriss Marion, Marklein's Democratic challenger, says the ad is "completely disingenuous."
Katy Prange, a spokeswoman for Marklein, said the ad's intention was to highlight Foxconn's full commitment over the course of its contract with the state. To explain the contract in full detail would make for "a very long commercial," she said.
That's true. There's a lot to it.
The contract, signed one year ago after the Foxconn deal was approved by lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker, makes the company eligible for up to $3 billion in refundable state tax credits — the largest subsidy to a foreign company in U.S. history.
In exchange, Foxconn pledged to invest $10 billion to build the massive facility in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant, employing up to 13,000 people. The company must bring a minimum of 6,500 jobs to the state to avoid having its incentives clawed back.
Construction on the facility is expected to take five years, with a 2022 completion date. Foxconn is eligible for up to $1.35 billion in credits tied to capital investments and job creation over a seven-year period, with a maximum of $193 million in credits per year. The company is also eligible for a sales and use tax exemption on building materials, supplies and equipment used for construction of the facility, amounting to about $139 million.
To earn the full $193 million in credits available 2019, Foxconn would have to make $1.29 billion in capital expenditures and employ 520 people. If the company employs less than 520 people or invests less than $1.29 billion, the size of the credit awarded would be reduced accordingly.
The job creation thresholds increase in each of the seven years. To earn the full $1.35 billion, the company would have to spend $9 million on capital investments over the seven-year period and employ at least 8,450 people by 2025.
Foxconn is eligible for another $1.5 billion in tax credits tied solely to job creation, distributed over a 15-year period. Those credits can be earned on wages for employees earning between $30,000 and $100,000 per year. The company is required to pay an average annual salary of $53,875 in order to qualify for credits.
Foxconn is required to employ a minimum number of people in each year of the deal in order to receive the jobs credits, starting at 260 in 2018. The minimum threshold increases each year until 2027, when it reaches 10,400. If, in any year, the company does not reach the minimum employment numbers, it will not receive the jobs credits.
In order to receive the maximum credits of $1.5 billion by 2032, the company must employee 13,000 people. If Foxconn were to only meet the minimum thresholds, it could earn up to $1.06 billion.
Marklein's support of Foxconn is "indefensible" in the southwestern Wisconsin district he represents, Marion said.
"Nobody feels good about it, and this comes on the heels of a big stadium investment that doesn't involve any benefit to us, either," Marion said, referring to a 2015 bill that authorized public funding for a new Milwaukee Bucks arena.
Marion said small business owners like her are frustrated they aren't eligible for similar terms when they seek support from the state for things like structural improvements.
"The other thing is, we have a workforce shortage here in southwest Wisconsin," Marion said. "We're gambling on a giant job-creation, Hail Mary pass that we don’t need, because the whole state is in a workforce crisis. And southwest Wisconsin is in a really deep one … It just seems like the whole scheme is out of touch with the reality of where we’re at."
Democratic lawmakers who opposed the deal have raised questions about changing plans for the Foxconn facility. Foxconn executive Lous Woo told BizTimes Milwaukee in June that the company will build a smaller factory than originally planned in its first phase of construction, but Foxconn executives have maintained that the company will hold up its contractual obligations.
Woo told reporters in August that the company's commitment to investing $10 billion and creating 13,000 "meaningful" jobs has not changed. Woo said criticisms of the company's plans come from a misunderstanding of its phased approach to construction.
But Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, argued that if the scope of the project changes, it would also reduce the scope of the supply chain supporting it.
"I’ve clipped a lot of coupons in my life, but I’ve never come across one that results in $4.5 billion in taxpayer dollars getting sent to a foreign corporation," Shilling said in an email. "Sen. Marklein clearly doesn’t want to admit that siding with a foreign corporation over his local communities was the wrong decision."
Prange, Marklein's spokeswoman, said the senator stands by his vote, and has heard from several businesses in the district that are working on joining the Foxconn supply chain. She said Marklein has also been told there are people from every county he represents working on the plant's construction.
Marklein believes the deal is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for Wisconsin, she said.
"Throughout his campaign, Sen. Marklein has been working hard to highlight the 52 bi-partisan bills he passed over the last two sessions, as well as the work he has been doing on behalf of rural Wisconsin," Prange said. "While he stands by his vote on the Foxconn deal, he has truly been focused on rural roads, schools, broadband expansion, rural EMS and the needs of his constituents."