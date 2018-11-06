Campaigns — as they should be — are serious business. Candidates — as they should be — are often asked serious questions and expected to give serious answers. But sometimes, we can learn things from the not-so-serious questions.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker and his Democratic challenger, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, both talked to the Cap Times for the Wedge Issues podcast, where, in addition to the serious questions, they fielded some lighter queries in a "lightning round." Here are some of there answers.
Meal you eat (almost) every day?
Scott Walker: For lunch: two sandwiches with sliced ham, American cheese and mayonnaise. A bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.
Tony Evers: A McDonald's Egg McMuffin sandwich, a vanilla ice cream cone and a small, hot tea — no matter what time of day.
Favorite Wisconsin beer?
Scott Walker: Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy — all year long. "I love beer and I love lemonade, what’s better than to put them together?"
Tony Evers: Miller Lite. "I was born and raised in a different time" without craft beer.
Best advice a parent or loved one gave you growing up?
Scott Walker: "Well, not just advice, but more important than what they said, how they lived. My mother in particular just respected everyone. I always remember at the height of the protests and everything else, my mom would’ve been the one to bring cookies out to them. She brings cookies to everybody. She respects everyone and everyone I know just loves her because of it."
Tony Evers: "I'm going to talk about my favorite teacher … there was a high school teacher that, most people thought he was kind of a difficult person to deal with. I really enjoyed him because he was a history teacher at the high school level, and he taught students how to think like historians, and I'll never forget that, because it's easy to look at these different content areas or different things as separate, but he helped me connect the dots between history and biology and all these other things. So the idea of connecting the dots, I think, was a really good lesson for me to learn and I still use to this day."
First date with your wife?
Scott Walker: The Chancery restaurant in Wauwatosa. May 1, 1992.
Tony Evers: Junior high school prom in Plymouth. Late 1960s.
Best concert you've attended?
Scott Walker: Bon Jovi at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, April 2018 — or, as a kid, Huey Lewis at Summerfest.
Tony Evers: Wishes he would have seen Janis Joplin, but saw Reba McIntire with his wife several times during the years they enjoyed country music.
Favorite Star Wars movie?
Scott Walker: Episode IV (the original).
Favorite movie?
Tony Evers: When Harry Met Sally or House of Usher.
Political role models?
Scott Walker: Former President Ronald Reagan, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson.
Tony Evers: Former President Lyndon B. Johnson, former American Federation of Teachers president Albert Shanker.
Place in Wisconsin you feel most at home?
Scott Walker: "On a motorcycle. To me, that's one of the most enjoyable things I do. Some people golf to get away, some people do other things. On a motorcycle — and that was true even before I was governor, but it's particularly true now, because I can just go away and nobody knows who I am. I have a full-faced helmet on. It's all out there. Wherever you're at, you just feel like you're part of it. In a car, it's cool traveling, but in a motorcycle, it's different, because whenever you look up, you're there, you can see the trees arching, you can see the blue hills in the northwest, you can see the lakes. It's just pretty cool."
Tony Evers: "I can't say that because every place we've lived, it's been our favorite place. Clearly living in Madison now, it's fun, both Kathy and I like to ride bikes. There couldn't be a better place to ride bikes in the state, I would guess. But we lived in Oshkosh, I thought that was a great place to raise kids, our kids went to high school there. Had great restaurants. Tomah. We fully engaged in every place we lived, and I think that's the important thing."
Wisconsin bucket list?
Scott Walker: Whitewater rafting in northern Wisconsin.
Tony Evers: Riding bike trails in northern Wisconsin.
Favorite Wisconsin cheese?
Scott Walker: "You know, it's hard to tell. I love cheese. Tonette says I eat too much of it. Colby's the obvious one because it's the state cheese. But you know, our folks do great cheddar, I like cheddar in particular. There's a lot of good cheddar around the state of Wisconsin, so I'd probably have to stick with cheddar."
Tony Evers: "Oh my gosh. I will say muenster. It is a cheese that has a great history here in Wisconsin, and it's something that melts great. So I would say muenster. I like all cheese. The story I have around cheese is that I hated it as a kid. I hated it until — I worked in three separate cheese factories in Plymouth and my high-level job was scraping mold off of cheese. And one time I was scraping about a half-inch to an inch mold off of some sharp cheddar and I thought, 'I gotta try this.' And I tried it and I liked it and I've been a cheese-crazed person ever since. I started out hating it and now it's a big part of my life."
