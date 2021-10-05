For the first time in more than half a century, a Wisconsin governor will seek reelection without the sitting lieutenant governor in 2022.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — who is a frontrunner in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate — is the first lieutenant governor to not run for reelection with a sitting governor since the state constitution was amended in 1967 to pair the offices as a joint ticket.

That means that, as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers prepares to face the winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary, both parties will navigate primaries to determine who will run in the number two spot.

There's still plenty of time for the campaign to heat up, with the primary election set for Aug. 9, 2022, and the general on Nov. 8, 2022. Here's who is running for lieutenant governor so far.

State Sen. Lena Taylor (D)

State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, on Monday became the first Democratic candidate to enter the race for lieutenant governor, pledging to build bridges between urban and rural Wisconsin communities.

Taylor has held the District 4 Senate seat representing portions of Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Glendale and Shorewood since 2005, and served in the Assembly for two years before that. She successfully fended off a primary challenge from Barnes in 2016.

Taylor, an attorney, served on the Legislature's powerful Joint Finance Committee for more than a decade and briefly served as its co-chair in 2012. She was removed from the budget-writing committee following a Senate human resources investigation that found she had bullied employees; Taylor at the time called the move a "political lynching."

In an interview, Taylor said she plans to bring her legislative experience and her passion for agriculture and music to the ticket in an effort to "help create the healing power we need in the midst of this pandemic."

"Think about it — the things that cross and create unification have often been music and food," Taylor said. "And so I’m hoping to use those things for us to learn more about each other and to hear the needs of Wisconsinites."

Taylor said when she decided to run, one of her first phone calls was to Evers, with whom she said she has enjoyed working on education, equity and inclusion issues.

On the campaign trail, Taylor said, she aims to help "businesses across the state know how concerned Gov. Evers is to help them to bounce back from this pandemic." She encouraged people to email the campaign at lena4ltgov@gmail.com.

If elected, Taylor would be the first Black woman to serve as Wisconsin's lieutenant governor.

State Sen. Patrick Testin (R)

State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, on Tuesday released a video and a statement accusing Barnes of doing “the bare minimum” and presenting his candidacy as a "better way forward.”

"Since 2019, we’ve seen how not to be an effective lieutenant governor," Testin said in the video. "I'm Patrick Testin, a no-nonsense, pro-life, pro-liberty, pro-Second Amendment conservative, and I’m running for lieutenant governor because there is a better way forward. And we only get out of that office what we’re willing to put into it, so put me to work."

Testin, a sales professional, was first elected to the state Senate in 2016 when he became the first Republican to win the 24th Senate District — which covers Portage County, most of Wood County and parts of Adams, Waushara, Jackson and Monroe counties — since 1968. He was named Senate president pro tempore following his 2020 reelection.

In the Legislature, Testin is chair of the Senate Committee on Health and previously served as chair of the Committee on Workforce Development, Military Affairs and Senior Issues. According to his campaign bio, “every bill (he) has passed has received support from both sides of the aisle.”

“While Evers’ second-in-command spends his days pandering to special interests on the taxpayers’ dime, Wisconsinites are struggling to make ends meet,” Testin said in a statement.

As lieutenant governor, Testin said, he would spend his time “attracting more good paying jobs, creating more hands-on education opportunities for students and defending our law enforcement, instead of trying to defund them.”

Ben Voelkel (R)

Ben Voelkel, a longtime senior aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, announced his candidacy late last month, promising to provide “real leadership to ensure that all Wisconsinites can pursue the American dream.”

A Mukwonago native, Voelkel worked on former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s 2012 Senate campaign and then-Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 reelection campaign. Voelkel was also on the campaign team for Johnson’s 2016 reelection victory, and served as the senator’s communication director for four years. Before his political involvement, he worked for American Family Insurance.

“We need to fight for opportunity — opportunity to send your kids to a good school, opportunity to get a good job and opportunity to live in a safe community. Tony Evers has taken us down a one-way street to big government, and that’s a road we don’t want to go down,” Voelkel said in a video announcing his candidacy.

Voelkel points to his kidney failure diagnosis in 2019, at the age of 33 — and the kidney transplant he received in 2020 — as a turning point in his life.

“That experience was a wake-up call — an opportunity to take stock of what is important in my life and how I want to make a difference in the lives of others,” Voelkel says in his campaign bio.

Voelkel’s campaign platform calls for expanding the state’s private school choice program, enacting changes to occupational licensing rules, attracting workers to the state, “fully fund(ing)” law enforcement and fighting the presence of illicit drugs.

David King (R)

David King, founder of Wisconsin God Squad, says he is running for lieutenant governor "because it’s time for Wisconsin to have leaders who will put the people first." King, a Republican, has previously run for offices including Milwaukee City Council, state Assembly, state Senate, secretary of state and to represent the 4th Congressional District.

David Varnam (R)

Lancaster Mayor David Varnam was the first Republican to enter the lieutenant governor race. Varnam, who served on the Lancaster City Council for three years prior to his 2016 mayoral election, has also worked as a congressional aide and for the fundamentalist Christian organization Focus on the Family. As lieutenant governor, Varnam, a Republican, says he would work to "reduce taxes on our residents and businesses, stand up for the unborn and listen to the needs of our communities."

